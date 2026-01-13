The Detroit Lions are expected to cast a wide net prior to making the decision on who becomes their next offensive coordinator.

On the Tuesday edition of "The Pat McAfee Show," video producer Evan Fox suggested a candidate not many are considering to work alongside head coach Dan Campbell.

"I got a name that nobody is talking about that would fit really well in Detroit, if you guys really want to hear that one. I think Dan Orlovsky, with his history with the Lions, former teammate with MCDC. The guy knows everything about the Ben Johnson's offense," said Fox. "He loves Jared Goff. Accurate quarterbacks. All those weapons.

"St. Brown, Jamo, Gibbs, Monty. LaPorta, when he comes back. Could you imagine Dan Orlovsky on the pen and paper, or in the V.R. (virtual reality) writing up plays for the Detroit Lions next year."

On the "Dan Patrick Show" earlier this year, the former NFL quarterback expressed his interest in coaching has actually started to subside.

"As always, I’m very honest and transparent,” Orlovsky said, via Awful Announcing. “I felt in the last two years the closest that calling had come for me, as far as the desire and the pull. And probably after this past four to six, it’s subsided. And it’s probably the furthest I’ve been from that in a couple of years, just because of the reality of our life as a family. I’ve got three seventh-grade boys. I’ve got a fourth-grade girl. My wife likes living where we live. We’ve made really great friends in town. I don’t have the desire to uproot that with a want, rather than a need. Unfortunately, some people have to do that because it’s their only choice.”

Supporters had a lukewarm reaction to the bold opinion, as many still remember that Orlovsky was on the 0-16 team back in 2018.

The ESPN analyst has also been remembered by fans as the signal-caller who forgot where he was on the field, ending up stepping out of the back of the end zone on his own.

Detroit has been reportedly interested in Mike McDaniel, Jake Peetz and Tee Martin and Mike Kafka.

McDaniel and Kafka are set to interview with the Lions this week to fill the void left by John Morton, who was dismissed after only being on the job for one season.

Internal candidates possibly include Scottie Montgomery, David Shaw, Hank Fraley and Mark Brunell.

"I think @danorlovsky7 should be the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions..



Could you imagine him with all of those weapons"@evanfoxy #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dJFi3uVIdX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 13, 2026

