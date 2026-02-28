Georgia Bulldogs OL Will Attend Wedding of Lions Tate Ratledge

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling has his plans set following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL scouting combine.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, the talented draft prospect expressed that he plans to attend the wedding of Detroit Lions right guard Tate Ratledge.

Freeling has steadily moved up draft boards and could be in play for Detroit at pick No. 17. Ratledge was selected in the second-round last season and had the opportunity to gain a significant amount of experience his rookie season.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pound lineman was asked what it would be like to play with Ratledge again.

"It was fun (playing at Georgia). He actually hosted me during my visit back when I was a recruit," Freeling said. "And so, it was kind of awesome to have a chance to play with him for as long as I did. I'm actually going to be headed to his wedding after this combine. If I ever get the chance to play with him again, then I would be ecstatic."

Alabama OL willing to switch positions

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor revealed he had a formal meeting with the Detroit Lions, sitting down and talking football with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

Proctor enjoyed his time meeting with Detroit's coaching staff and explained to reporters how he has prepared for the National Football League since the college football season ended.

Prior to the combine, the 20-year-old was around 366 pounds. Now, he expressed he was dropped a few pounds and is in the 350s currently.

Obviously being 365 or 370 isn't a good weight for me to play at. So, I figured that out and understood that. But if any team gives me a weight, then I can go down and achieve that.

There may be consideration in the future to the Lions switching Penei Sewell to left tackle once Taylor Decker retires.

For Proctor, his preference is to play left tackle, but is willing to move inside or play anywhere along the offensive line, stating, "If I do need to move inside, then, you know, there’s no problem with that.

