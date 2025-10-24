Popular Detroit Lions Trade Target Likely to Remain With Jets
The Detroit Lions are very likely to be in the market for defensive line help at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.
Detroit's defensive line has had a positive start to the 2025 season, and the return of defensive tackle Alim McNeill has certainly provided the unit with a boost.
With Dan Campbell's squad sitting at 5-2, a popular name that has surfaced in trade rumors has been linebacker Jermaine Johnson.
The New York Jets currently sit with a record of 0-7, so naturally several of their top players are involved in trade speculation.
Johnson took to social media this week to share a GIF from "The Wolf of Wall Street," signaling his strong desire to remain with the AFC East squad.
According to ESPN, Johnson expressed to reporters, "I'm definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here. That's been understood. Hence the tweet."
More: Detroit Lions 2025 Mid-Season Defensive Grades
The Jets made the decision to pick up the option on his fifth-year, ensuring he will make at least $13.4 million in 2026.
Last season, the talented pass rusher missed the final 15 games of the regular season, after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer was asked about Detroit's potential to seek out a trade by the November 4 deadline.
Breer replied, in his weekly mailbag, "Michael, I think it’s logical to assume they’ll be looking for a pass rusher, like they were last year, to put opposite Aidan Hutchinson. So the two in Miami could be of interest, if you’re willing to take on money, or maybe Johnson if the Jets show willingness to part with him."
Alim McNeill's workload in return
Campbell was asked this week when the decision was made regarding how many snaps McNeill would record in his 2025 debut.
“It was a little more than we wanted to give him for his first time out," said Campbell. "We were shooting for a little less than that (44), just to be smart with him. But he was handling them well, it was going to be more of passing downs originally. And then we got worked in there on a couple of these base reps.
"We had him in some second-and-long. There were a lot of third downs in there, and we wanted him part of all that. So, it got up there in the 40 range, but I thought he handled it well," Campbell explained further. "Man, got out of it good. He’s got the bye, and he’ll come back now in a little bit better shape, football shape. That’s the only way to duplicate it is to actually go through it. I think this’ll be good for him.”