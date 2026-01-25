Predicting Next Contract for DT Roy Lopez

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez was one of the unsung heroes of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense in 2025, and the Lions would be smart to make a concerted effort to re-sign him this offseason.

For a defense that dealt with its fair share of injuries and inconsistent production along the interior this past season, Lopez quietly delivered consistent effort on every single snap.

Signed as a low-risk, high-reward free agent last offseason, Lopez was one of Detroit’s most productive defensive linemen throughout the course of the ‘25 campaign.

In 17 games, he amassed 30 total tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks. And for his efforts, he earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 68.7, the 30th-best mark among 134 qualified interior defensive linemen.

He also finished with a PFF overall mark higher than fellow Lions defensive tackles DJ Reader (68.4), Tyleik Williams (62.6) and Alim McNeill (51.6).

Additionally, Lopez was a run-stuffing force, posting a PFF run-defense grade of 68.9. That mark ranked 18th among fellow interior defensive linemen. He also recorded the 10th-best run-defense grade of all Lions defenders, along with the very best run-defense mark of Detroit’s interior defensive linemen.

“You talk about a guy popping off the tape and making the most of your opportunities,” Sheppard said about Lopez in November. “That’s why I say, 'Don’t sulk and feel sorry for yourself. No matter if you get five or 50 plays, what are you going to do with those?' He got 12, and I felt him on all 12.”

Lopez personifies the grit and toughness that have become integral elements of Detroit’s culture. He understands his role and embraces it, whether that means shedding blocks, stuffing running lanes or performing other important tasks for Sheppard’s defense.

From a roster construction perspective, bringing Lopez back also makes plenty of financial sense.

In fact, per Spotrac, the 28-year-old, after earning $3.5 million this past season, is projected to make an annual salary of $6.4M on a new deal this offseason. That type of contract would be a worthwhile investment for Detroit general manager Brad Holmes & Co.

The Lions don’t need Lopez to be a star, either. Instead, they need him to continue to be exactly what he is: a tough, gritty interior defender who is arguably a perfect fit for Dan Campbell’s squad.

I’d certainly make a strong push to bring Lopez back on a short-term deal this offseason. And at this present juncture, I believe the Lions will ink him to a one-year deal worth $6 million.

