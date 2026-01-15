Promising Report Shares Why Mike McDaniel Could Prefer Detroit Lions

Mike McDaniel is among the most popular coaching candidates this cycle. With so many openings available, it appears the former Miami Dolphins head coach is on the wishlist of every team that has an opening.

A social post by Fox Sports NFL analyst Greg Auman could be quite promising for the Detroit Lions.

Auman shared, "Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will interview for the Bucs’ OC job Friday. He would consider a great OC opportunity better than a not-great head coaching vacancy."

This opens up the door for the Lions to land the most coveted coach this hiring cycle.

After being interviewed by the Lions, McDaniel then flew to Tennessee to interview for the Titans head coaching vacancy.

There is also rampant speculation the Cleveland Browns are in the mix to land McDaniel as their next head coach, after the organization dismissed Kevin Stefanski.

Later this week, McDaniel will be back in Florida to interview for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coordinator vacancy.

The Athletic has now reported, "The Philadelphia Eagles have begun reaching out to candidates regarding their offensive coordinator vacancy. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll are at the top of their list, sources say."

Meanwhile, Detroit is continuing to cast a very wide net, as Arthur Smith and Zac Robinson have now been added to the list of names being considered for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Detroit's offense wants to get back to rushing the football at an effective rate. As a result of the offensive line struggling, the team failed to reach 100 yards rushing in seven games. Each of those games resulted in losses.

General manager Brad Holmes shared with local reporters what he felt the biggest disappointment was, following a subpar 9-8 2025 season.

“Just that we weren’t able to play, well, where we’re at right now. I’m here talking to you guys," said Holmes. "Not saying that I don’t like talking to you guys, but you guys know what I’m saying. It’s over, and football’s still being played. That is the biggest failure, and that’s what it’s going to be for our standard. Look, in 2021, when we first were starting out and were trying to lay the foundation, us not being in the postseason but we made some strides toward the end provided a little bit of hope, a little bit of optimism. For where we’re at now, oh absolutely, the biggest failure.”

