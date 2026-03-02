Former NFL GM Proposes Wild Jameson Williams Trade For Star Pass Rusher

The Detroit Lions are a team many consider have a strong opportunity to bounce back in 2026.

Following a disappointing 9-8 season and missing the playoffs, Detroit is hoping a fourth-place schedule and evolving their offseason strategy results in the team getting back to the playoffs and making a deep run.

Appearing on "Get Up" last week, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum proposed a wild trade idea that involved Detroit parting ways with one of their most explosive offensive weapons.

Tannenbaum proposed the Lions send the Cleveland Browns two first-round picks and wide receiver Jameson Williams in exchange for star defensive end Myles Garrett.

"If you're the Lions, you go to the Super Bowl with Aidan Hutchinson and," Tannenbaum expressed. "If you're the Browns.you need so many weapons. Two first-round picks and a young, explosive player... I'd do that to start the massive rebuild".

Tannenbaum repeated the same message Monday morning during a radio appearance on "Unsportsmanlike," which is aired on ESPN Radio.

"If the four of us were running the Browns, I would trade Myles Garrett. He's a great player. He's a Hall of Fame player. But, we stunk with him, right" said Tannenbaum. "We are a year away from being a year away. Why not get as many (picks) as you can. "The trade I said was, 'Why not trade him to Detroit for two ones and Jameon Williams.' "Like, who says no to that. Who says no to that.

If I am Detroit, I feel like I am one pass rusher away from meaningfully competing for the Super Bowl," Tannenbaum commented further. "I have great young offensive talent. I would hate to lose any of those guys. But, if I had to give up one of those guys to get the best pass rusher in the game and pair him with Aidan Hutchinson, you know, the whole idea the way Bill Walsh created that dynasty in San Francisco was have a great passing game, great fourth-quarter pass rushers and the ability to run the football when they have to. We know they can score, we know they can run the ball. They have a pass rusher. Go get another difference-maker.

