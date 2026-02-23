3 All-In Moves Lions Could Make in 2026 Free Agency

If the Detroit Lions truly believe they can compete for a Super Bowl in 2026, general manager Brad Holmes should push his chips to the center of the table.

With a talented core already in place, a few aggressive free-agent signings could elevate Detroit from contender to clear-cut favorite in the NFC.

With that said, here are three "all-in" moves the Lions should consider.

Sign Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson would supply the Lions with the perfect running mate for fellow Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson.

The Bengals pass-rusher, now 31 years old, was limited to just seven games in 2025 due to a hip/pelvis injury.

However, in both 2023 and 2024, he suited up for all 17 games, and finished with 17.5 sacks each season. And for his efforts in ‘24, he was an AP first-team All-Pro.

If Hendrickson could come anywhere close to replicating that production from those two seasons, the Lions would be in good hands.

With the Bengals All-Pro EDGE, Hutchinson would be doubled-teamed far less often, allowing the Michigan product to get after the quarterback at an even higher rate than he already does.

Undoubtedly, Hendrickson would boost the productivity of Detroit's pass-rush department and elevate Kelvin Sheppard's defense to the next level.

Sure, signing the veteran pass-rusher wouldn't be cheap. Per Spotrac, he's expected to earn $25.4M per season on the open market.

However, acquiring Hendrickson would be the definition of an all-in move for Detroit. And you can make the case that he'd make the Lions a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Sign Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

The Lions are already equipped with a trio of high-end pass-catchers in wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta. Plus, running back Jahmyr Gibbs has proven to be a capable receiver out of the backfield, and wideout Isaac TeSlaa could be in store for a breakout campaign in 2026. So, Detroit doesn't currently have a big-time need for another receiver.

However, there's no question longtime Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans would still be a welcomed addition to the Lions’ receivers room.

Evans, who has spent the first 12 seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, has the credentials of a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Most notably, he recorded north of 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 seasons (2014-2024). During this same period, he also earned six Pro Bowl nods and won a Super Bowl (Super Bowl LV).

He'll be 33 entering the 2026 season, and his best years may be behind him now after suffering through an injury-riddled 2025 campaign.

However, I don't doubt that the 2014 first-round pick can still play and impact an NFL offense at a high level. It's why even with Detroit's current crop of receivers, it'd be worth it for the Lions to find a spot on their roster for Evans.

Sign Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce

Acquiring Pierce would be another all-in move.

As is the case with Evans, the Lions don't necessarily need Pierce. Yet, it wouldn't hurt the organization to add the Colts wideout to the team's receivers room.

The 2022 second-round pick is coming off his first 1,000-yard receiving campaign. Plus, he's averaged a league-high number of yards per reception each of the past two seasons (22.3 Y/R in 2024 and 21.3 Y/R in 2025).

He'll also be just 26 come the start of the 2026 season, increasing the likelihood he'll be heavily pursued by multiple NFL teams this offseason. Subsequently, he's expected to land a handsome payday.

Spotrac projects the Illinois native to receive a four-year deal worth roughly $20.2M a season. That hefty price tag will likely cause Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to steer clear of Pierce.