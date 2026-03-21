What Recent Detroit Lions Free Agency Signings Say About 2026 Plan

The Detroit Lions are utilizing every avenue to take advantage of signing players in a cost-effective manner.

In reviewing the contract agreements of players recently signed, general manager Brad Holmes is targeting players on prove-it deals that do not handcuff the team.

Incentives can be earned, but the salary cap is still in reasonable shape. After recent signings, the team currently has $24,640,813 available still (14th).

Holmes appeared to try and manage the salary allocation to the cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, tight end and running back position.

There likely is more work to do at offensive tackle and the interior of the defensive line. The upcoming NFL Draft could find the team plugging even more holes in the trenches.

Did bargain deals make Lions better?

The biggest question marks regarding the offseason moves has been where are all the impact signings.

Arguably, the team is not as good as they were at the end of the 2025 season.

Recall, the team traded David Montgomery, Taylor Decker asked for his release and the defense lost Roy Lopez, Amik Robertson, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Alex Anzalone.

While the team did not have playoff success the past two seasons, the replacements are largely unproven talent that Detroit is hoping find their way in the league in 2026.

Holmes and the front office are also banking on veteran players who had down seasons to find a way to bounce back in a new environment.

Detroit's offense is hoping tight end Tyler Conklin and running back Isiah Pacheco can rekindle some old magic.

"I think I can definitely be very productive in the pass game still," Conklin told reporters in a videoconference earlier this week. "I think just 'cause one situation didn't quite work out the way anybody wanted it doesn't mean you just, like, can't do it anymore."

Conklin did not have the success with the Los Angeles Chargers that he was hoping for.

"I’ve always prided myself on trying to be an every-down tight end, whether it’s pass game, run game, pass protection. I think there they specialized and kind of had guys that really excelled in one area. So, I think just that in general kind of just maybe hurt my play style.

"I'm not a 280-pound mauler, but I can get the job done in the run game," Conklin added. "And I'm not like a super-flashy pass catcher, but I could be very productive in the pass game."

While many were hoping for more proven, higher-priced acquisitions, Detroit is hoping another round of digging for diamonds in the rough will pay off this time around.