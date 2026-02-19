Why NFL Analyst Says Lions David Montgomery Needs Change of Scenery

The Detroit Lions are going to have to figure out how veteran running back David Montgomery fits into their plans.

Recently, ESPN created a list of players on each NFL team that need a change of scenery.

For the Lions, veteran David Montgomery was the player that could benefit from joining a new squad.

As NFL writer Aaron Schatz explained, "It felt as if the Lions' "Sonic" and "Knuckles" backfield became more of the Sonic (aka Jahmyr Gibbs, 23) show as the 2025 season went along, although Knuckles (aka Montgomery) still played plenty of snaps. Montgomery dropped only from 41% of offensive snaps in 2024 to 37% of snaps in 2025, but he also dropped from 221 touches to 182.

"Montgomery will turn 29 in June, and the Lions might look to save some money on the cap by moving on from him this offseason. It also might be better for his career to take a lead-back role with a different team."

Gibbs is expected to be a player new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing wants to highlight, given his explosiveness and ability to take any carry or pass into the end zone.

Also, Gibbs is expected to earn a lucrative, new contract extension that could make him the highest-paid running back in the league.

Gibbs and Montgomery have become of the top duos for the past three seasons. Montgomery has the ability still to abuse defenses and to earn tough yards after the carry.

In the past, Dan Campbell's offense would utilize the former Chicago Bears running back to soften up opponents so that Gibbs could find more space later in the game.

It would be difficult to move on from the combined 6,086 rushing yards, 2,099 receiving yards and 82 total touchdowns, but Montgomery also deserves a chance to be featured more.

Gibbs naturally would want his teammate to return, but will support Montgomery in any decision that is made.

.For the first time, the 28-year-old averaged under 10 carries a game. Campbell repeatedly said he wanted to get Montgomery more involved, but it did not ever materialize in 2025.

