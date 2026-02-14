Romello Height Could Be Perfect Al-Quadin Muhammad Replacement

The Detroit Lions are facing a clear need for an EDGE rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

There are a few potential directions they could head toward in this April’s NFL Draft, with a couple of options being a power rusher like Gabe Jacas or a powerful run-stopper like Keldric Faulk. Both recently were highlighted by this site, Detroit Lions OnSI.

Detroit, however, could also target a situational pass-rusher, akin to the role Al-Quadin Muhammad played in 2025. Muhammad accumulated 11 sacks this past season.

With Muhammad likely departing in free agency, the chase is on. One answer, in the form of the draft, is Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height.

Height is a well-traveled sixth year senior who saved his best season for his sole season in Lubbock, with a 10-sack, two-forced-fumble campaign as the Red Raiders made the College Football Playoff.

Height is a twitchy pass-rusher

When looking at the tape, the first thing that stands out about Height is his pass-rush skillset. He has great game speed, along with a deadly spin move.

He has good bend and flexibility for an EDGE rusher, and his explosive first step is what is needed out of a potential early-round selection for Detroit.

Height did flash potential to defend the run, along with holding his own and showcasing some power to his game in Senior Bowl practices, which has positively impacted his draft stock.

Height rampaged through the Big 12 to a first-team All-Big 12 selection this year, and recorded 42 hurries on the season, after a 23-hurry season with Georgia Tech in 2024. PFF rated him as a top-five EDGE this season, and his pass-rush win rate was at 21.8 percent on the season.

Romello Height (6’3 240) Texas Tech



+ Explosive first step

+ Relentless pursuit

+ Closing speed

+ Comfortable dropping in coverage

+ 92.6 pass rush grade with 62 pressures, 10 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles during the 2025 season

+ Pass rush arsenal

+ Bend/hip flexibility

+ 28.0… pic.twitter.com/eB8aKncMZ0 — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 26, 2026

Height needs to bulk up

Height also has factors working against him in this draft cycle.

The sixth-year player only had 6.5 career sacks prior to 2025, when he got paired with projected first-round EDGE David Bailey.

While Height would get paired with Hutchinson in Detroit, the increased quality of competition means there are no free rides in the NFL.

At a reported 235 pounds, Height will need to spend time with the strength and conditioning staff, along with the nutritional staff, to bulk up for pro competition.

Additionally, Height will be playing as a 25-year-old rookie, with his birthday coming 10 days before the opening night of the draft.

Height also needs to improve his hand-fighting skills in both pass-rush and run defense, as only being a speed threat will not cut it in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense. Add in a missed tackle rate of over 20 percent for the last two seasons, and there are legitimate concerns with Height.

Height recorded a 65.6 PFF grade against the run, which slots him with Jacas and LT Overton in the bottom three against the run (among the top 11 EDGE prospects in the class).

Currently, Height is projected to land in the mid-second to late-third round of the draft.

With Detroit’s current selections, he would likely be available for the organization’s second-round selection, at No. 50. However, it would be a stretch to assume he is available at No. 118 in the fourth round.

Instant Impact Score: 79. Height can instantly play in a Muhammad-type role as a rookie, but the hope is that he would grow into an every-down player during his time in Detroit. The Texas Tech prospect offers a solid pass-rush skillset, but his age, weight and missed tackle rate could dissuade Detroit from committing to him at No. 50 overall. He provides an immediate third-down spark for himself and Hutchinson, but Detroit currently has needs that outweigh a situational role.

