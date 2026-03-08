Roundtable: Best-Case Scenarios for Detroit Lions' 2026 Free Agency

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines what a successful free agency period would look like for the Detroit Lions.

1. What would be a successful Lions free agency?

Christian Booher: I think the Lions need to find a starter for both the offensive and defensive line for it to be a successful free agency. It starts with the team restructuring contracts to give them the opportunity to do that, so there will need to be some maneuvering done in the coming days. Detroit needs to be active in this free agency cycle after the recent developments with Taylor Decker.

The Lions could really knock it out of the park if they sign a player like Tyler Linderbaum, as I have him as the top potential target for the team this offseason. Additionally, a big swing on the defensive side would be for Trey Hendrickson. I don't think the Lions have to sign both of those players to be successful this offseason, but one of them would be a very nice addition.

Vito Chirco: I believe that a realistic successful free agency period for the Lions would entail restructuring a contract or two (i.e. Jared Goff's), plugging a couple holes (i.e. center and EDGE) and inking Jahmyr Gibbs to a long-term extension. If Detroit general manager Brad Holmes were able to accomplish those three things, I think it'd be a productive free-agency period. Plus, it'd set up the Lions well for the rest of the offseason, most notably this April's NFL Draft.

2. Which one free agent should the Lions avoid?

Booher: I think one free agent that doesn't fit a need and wouldn't be the best option to add in Detroit is linebacker Quay Walker. One of the top available free agents on every list, Walker doesn't fit an immediate need and wouldn't be a perfect schematic fit for Detroit's defense. Even with the potential of losing Alex Anzalone, the Lions would be wise to invest their resources in more pressing needs such as linebacker or defensive end.

Chirco: I'm going to go with offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. Becton has had difficulty living up to expectations since day one, and he had yet another rough season in 2025. In fact, he recorded a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 35.7

, the third-worst overall mark among 81 qualified interior offensive linemen. If I'm the Lions, I'm steering clear of the soon-to-be 27-year-old this offseason.

3. What is your reaction to Maxx Crosby landing in Baltimore?

Booher: I was very surprised that it was the Ravens who went out and got Crosby. Baltimore hasn't been the most aggressive team when it comes to making trades like this, especially involving draft capital. Now, the Ravens are willing to part ways with first-round picks each of the last two years to land the talented pass-rusher.

Obviously, this is a bummer for the Lions fans who begged for Brad Holmes to make this move over the last two seasons. It is a little refreshing to know that he won't be in the NFC after rumors of the Bears' interest in him, but overall I think this is an unfortunate development as the Lions had the chance to create one of the NFL's best pass-rush tandems had they acquired Crosby.

Chirco: I think it’s a high-impact move for the Ravens that will help them get back to the postseason in 2026. However, I'm just happy that Crosby didn't land with the Bears or another NFC North franchise. That, to me, would have stung for the pass-rush needy Lions, and would've put Chicago over the top in the division.

Still, it's another sign that Brad Holmes & Co. aren't willing to part with high-end draft capital to acquire a difference-making talent like Crosby. With that said, if I'm a Lions fan right about now, I'm disappointed in Holmes’ continued conservative approach.

4. What are the odds the Lions sign Trey Hendrickson?

Booher: I would put the odds of the Lions signing Hendrickson pretty low. For starters, the Lions would be breaking character in terms of how Holmes typically approaches free agency, as they normally use it to supplement their core that is built through the NFL draft.

Additionally, Hendrickson is coming off an injury and wasn't his best self when healthy for the Bengals. He's still the consensus top player available and would help the Lions greatly, I am just not sure that the team will ultimately make the move. It would be a phenomenal move if they did it, I just think it shouldn't be expected given how Detroit has approached free agency previously.

Chirco: I believe the odds are slim to none. Until I see it, I have very little confidence in Brad Holmes spending big money to land a high-impact free agent like Hendrickson. Instead, I think it's much more likely that Holmes & Co. pursue a mid-tier EDGE, such as Seattle's Boye Mafe. Based on Holmes’ spending past, Mafe seems to be a perfect fit for Detroit.

5. How concerned are you about the Rams being aggressive already before legal tampering even started?

Booher: I think the Rams have always been aggressive under Les Snead, and because of that, this recent stretch of moves hasn't seemed to be out of the ordinary. Los Angeles will once again be one of the best teams in the NFC, and that was the case even before it traded for Trent McDuffie. Detroit needs to have a strong free-agent cycle, or else it risks falling out of the ranks of contention.

Chirco: There are always going to be teams that are aggressive prior to the start of the legal tampering period. And the Rams certainly fit the bill of one of those teams. I'm more concerned with what the Lions are going to do to put themselves back in the playoff conversation in the NFC. I want to see them be active players in free agency, and make a meaningful trade (or two) to upgrade the roster. Furthermore, Holmes should be willing to do whatever it takes to get Detroit back in the Super Bowl mix, even if it means departing with valuable draft capital.