Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Chicago Bears?

The Detroit Lions (8-8) will take on the Chicago Bears (11-5) in their regular season finale Sunday afternoon. Kickoff for the Week 18 tilt is set for 4:25 p.m. (EST).

Dan Campbell’s squad will look to play spoiler against the NFC North champion Bears, which will clinch the No. 2 in the NFC for the postseason with a win.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' final game of the 2025 campaign.

The Detroit Lions are nearing the end of the 2025 season, and Sunday will be the final time this edition of the team plays together.

It's a low stakes matchup with the Chicago Bears, with the Lions playing for pride and the Bears trying to earn the NFC's No. 2 seed. The Lions will be without Penei Sewell and Alex Anzalone, while the Bears plan to play their starters.

Detroit really struggled against Minnesota, and Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen could follow Brian Flores' gameplan.

I think the Lions will be motivated enough to compete with one of the hottest teams at this stage of the season, but Chicago is humming offensively right now and the Lions' defense has not been playing well enough recently to inspire confidence. Detroit fights valiantly, but ultimately comes up short to end a disappointing season.

Bears 30, Lions 20

The Lions, having already been eliminated from postseason contention, enter Week 18 playing for nothing but their pride.

Meanwhile, the Bears, this season's NFC North champs, do still have something to play for. With a win, Ben Johnson's squad would clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the playoffs.

Chicago also has a bit of extra motivation on its side, having been blown out by Detroit in Week 2, 52-21.

Using that to their advantage, I believe Caleb Williams & Co. will end the regular season on a positive note, beating the Lions in rather convincing fashion.

Bears 31, Lions 17

The Detroit Lions want to finish the 2025 season with a victory, but injuries have finally taken too much of a toll on Dan Campbell's squad.

In the season finale, the team will be without Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill and Alex Anzalone.

Chicago has the opportunity to finish the regular season on a high note, avenging an earlier-season blowout loss to the Lions.

Detroit will likely try to pull out all the stops in a meaningless game, but will come up short.

Ben Johnson's squad should be able to run the football effectively and will take advantage of a struggling Lions offensive line.

The hope is no more Lions players get hurt in a meaningless game and the team improves its overall draft position.

Bears 31, Lions 21

Detroit plays in its final game of the 2025 season, looking to build momentum for the offseason. Unlike last season, where Detroit’s “nothing to play for” was due to its 14-2 record at the time, the Lions at this point are completely eliminated from the playoffs.

Penei Sewell is missing his first career game, Alim McNeill is out, Alex Anzalone is out for what might be his final game representing Motown and the feeling is of deflation. This is a stark contrast to earlier in the season, when Detroit hosted Ben Johnson and the Bears.

Now, going into the last game of the season, Detroit is a shell of the once proud team that had all the swagger a mere 13 weeks ago. It is hard to see things going right.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the 49ers in its last outing, but still has control of the division. Rome Odunze decimated the Lions last time out, and he is questionable to play after missing four games. Luther Burden and Colston Loveland each have come on strong recently to end their first NFL seasons.

Detroit will put up a fight, but it is hard to see the Lions getting a season sweep of the Windy City's NFL franchise. The Lions will finish 1-5 in division play.

Jahmyr Gibbs surpasses 75 rush yards, Amon-Ra St. Brown catches another touchdown and Isaac TeSlaa has a strong outing. However, Chicago beats Detroit to secure more momentum leading into its playoff run.

Bears 27, Lions 17

