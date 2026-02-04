5 Safeties Detroit Lions Could Target in 2026 Free Agency

Entering the 2025 NFL season, the Detroit Lions arguably held the top safety duo in the league with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch.

One season later, and it is apparent that the Lions need to turn their safety duo into a safety trio.

Kerby Joseph’s long-term prognosis is not looking favorable, given how he missed a significant portion of the 2025 season attempting to rehab a knee injury.

With Brian Branch also coming off his own injury to his Achilles late in 2025, safety is sneaking up as a need for Detroit this offseason. With free agency set to start soon, here are five options Brad Holmes and Kelvin Sheppard should consider to bolster the defense.

Kamren Curl, Los Angeles Rams

Curl is the immediate best option on the board for Detroit, as he checks the boxes for production, durability, and age. The seventh-rounder has beat the odds since entering the league as a low-round prospect, and is looking for his third NFL contract.

Curl only allowed a single touchdown in coverage last year, with his 81.8 PFF grade over his last four seasons ranking 13th among safeties in that timeframe. Best yet, the Washington product is entering his age-27 season. Curl has played in 93 games (86 starts) in his six-season career, meaning durability is a very minimal concern thus far.

Jabrill Peppers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Peppers has been all over the NFL since entering it in 2017, and is looking for his fifth team for 2026. The veteran offers loads of versatility, from special teams to starting contributions, and has a lot left in the tank at 31 years old this fall.

While he only started two games for the Steelers in 2025, he has had elite seasons in the recent past with New England. Peppers would not come in with the expectation to eat as many snaps as Curl would, and a down season likely makes his contract easier for Detroit’s cap situation.

Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals

When thinking of the backup safety play in 2025, there were pressing concerns on bad angles and missed tackles. Thompson immediately squashes that concern, with his missed tackle rate being 6.3%, per PFF.

Another younger option, entering his age-28 season, Thompson took a step forward in his coverage grade and pass breakups in 2025. As an added benefit to Detroit, Thompson enters the offseason with knowledge of new coordinator Drew Petzing’s scheme, which gives him a leg up and a chance to flash in preseason camp.

Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts

Cross took a step back from his monstrous 2024 campaign, where he recorded nearly 150 tackles and three interceptions. He allowed nearly 200 more yards in coverage this season, but did cut down with only four touchdowns allowed.

His coverage, tackling, and overall PFF defensive grades all fell in 2025, but the Maryland prospect has yet to turn 25 and provides immediate upside with four NFL seasons under his belt. While slightly alarming, his previous body of work will re-assure most teams.

With Joseph’s window being estimated around two years by Dr. Chao, Cross could learn and flourish depending on how injuries affect Motown.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Miami Dolphins

After a one-year stint with the Dolphins, “Iffy” is back on the market for the free agency cycle in 2026. Melifonwu did not post overly impressive numbers in 2026, with his missed tackle percentage remaining in the mid-teens while allowing three touchdowns on 19 catches this season.

However, he has familiarity with Detroit, though not under Kelvin Sheppard. Additionally, Melifonwu’s coverage grades are the highest they were since his breakout 2023 season. His coverage grades are comparable to Avonte Maddox’s grades with Philadelphia’s in 2024 before he headed to Motown, as well.

Detroit knows what they would get with Melifonwu, which is a double-edged sword. There is a reason the Lions stuck with Branch and Joseph while acquiring Maddox and Thomas Harper. At the same time, there is familiarity and knowledge of the culture with Dan Campbell’s Lions, and the promise of Melifonwu’s 2023 season.

