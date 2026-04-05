Roundtable: Lions Players Who Could Exceed Expectations in 2026

The Detroit Lions On SI staff examines which Lions players could exceed expectations in 2026.

1. Which player could have a surprise 2026 season?

Christian Booher: I think Ennis Rakestraw has a real chance to surprise some people in 2026. Rakestraw has had two really solid training camps in his career, but has been unable to sustain that success due to injuries. If he can just stay healthy, I think there is a real opportunity for him to contribute.

Rakestraw has the physicality and ability to compete that the Lions desire, and has shown some serious upside throughout his opportunities in training camp. If he has better injury luck and is able to stay in the lineup, I think he could wind up surprising people based on how well he fits Detroit's defense.

Vito Chirco: With Kalif Raymond moving on to the Bears, I'm going to say second-year wideout Isaac TeSlaa. He was a touchdown machine a season ago, but didn't receive a high volume of targets. I definitely think that could change this upcoming season, allowing the Hudsonville, Mich., native to break on to the scene a bit in his sophomore campaign as an NFL receiver.

2. What are your expectations for D.J. Reed this season?

Booher: I think Reed is the team's top cornerback and will have the responsibility of drawing top assignments every single game. As a result, there is a certain pressure that he will face in terms of production. He'll need to be solid for the defense to have success.

I'm expecting Reed to have some ups and downs with how often the Lions play man-to-man coverage. However, I think he's capable of being a consistent and reliable corner. I don't expect him to be a shutdown corner who never allows a completion, but I think it's reasonable for him to record between two and four interceptions this year and over a dozen passes defensed while establishing himself as the team's best cover option.

Chirco: I believe Reed will be the Lions’ top cover corner this upcoming season. He experienced his fair share of ups and downs in his inaugural campaign in Detroit. And while the same could be true for the veteran defensive back in 2026, I believe he'll still be the team's most productive cornerback.

3. Who do you hope is drafted by the Detroit Lions this year?

Booher: I think the Lions should focus heavily on the offensive line, and one of my favorite prospects is Arizona State's Max Iheanachor. He is a physical mauler, and moves well for his 330-pound frame. Iheanachor was really solid in Big-12 play last year, which included a date with Texas Tech and David Bailey, and has all the desired traits.

I also think Iheanachor has room to grow as a player, and that he may just be scratching the surface of his potential. The presence of Larry Borom puts little pressure on him to go in and start right away, and as a result Iheanachor can truly develop even if he gets plenty of opportunities right away.

Chirco: I'd love to see Miami (Fla.) offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa be drafted by the Lions at No. 17 overall. I think he'd provide immense value to Detroit as Jared Goff's blindside protector. However, if he ends up being off the board by that point in the draft, I'd like to see Brad Holmes & Co. select Hurricanes EDGE Akheem Mesidor. I think Mesidor would serve as a solid running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, plus significantly upgrade the team's pass-rushing unit. I think both Miami products would be high-value selections for Detroit.

4. Who do you hope is the opponent for the game in Germany?

Booher: I don't want the game in Germany to be with a divisional opponent. The Lions protected games against Minnesota and Green Bay, and I'd like to keep the Chicago game at Ford Field as well. Along those same lines, games against Tampa Bay and New England would benefit from home-field advantage.

I think a game with the New York Giants could be an ideal overseas game. The Giants and Lions played a thriller at Ford Field last year, and the Giants have some exciting young talent that could make this a very marketable game for the NFL. Ideally, I'd like to see the Lions and the Giants square off in Munich.

Chirco: I think it'd be kind of cool to see Dan Campbell take on his former “pupil” Aaron Glenn and the N.Y. Jets in Munich. Also, I'm of a similar mindset as Christian and don't want to see the Lions face a marquee opponent overseas, such as one of their divisional foes or a team like the reigning AFC champion Patriots.

5. With free agency nearly over, now what do you think of the Detroit Lions’ 2026 schedule?

Booher: Because the team underperformed in 2025, they have a schedule that has multiple last-place teams on it. I think this gives the Lions a path back to contention, and both the New England Patriots are prime examples of this.

The Patriots finished in last place in the AFC East in 2024, then bounced back and won their division en route to a Super Bowl appearance. While there are several factors that also contributed to that, the Lions have what it takes to be right back in the mix of contenders.

In going from one of the NFL's toughest schedules last year to one of its easiest this year, the Lions have a more favorable draw. There are no easy games in the NFL, as anyone can beat anyone, but this year's schedule is certainly on the more favorable side.

Chirco: It's not an extremely daunting schedule. But still, I think all of their divisional games will be tough contests. Plus, I envision Dan Campbell's squad to face tough tests from the likes of Tampa Bay, New England, Buffalo and Carolina. Subsequently, at this present juncture, I'd predict Detroit to be about a nine-win team once again in 2026.