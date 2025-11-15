3 Eagles Players Lions Must Worry About
On Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will square off with a Philadelphia Eagles roster loaded with impact talent.
The reigning Super Bowl champions, in fact, boast several game-changing players capable of swinging momentum in an instant.
Here are three Eagles players the Lions must keep a close eye on Sunday.
RB Saquon Barkley
Barkley hasn't been as explosive this year, but he's still a threat whenever he touches the football.
The 28-year-old produced an NFL-best 2,005 rushing yards and a league-high 2,283 yards from scrimmage a season ago while earning first-team All-Pro honors. He also amassed a career-best 5.8 yards per carry and a staggering 125.3 rushing yards per game.
He hasn't been nearly as productive in 2025, with just 579 rushing yards to his name, including 64.3 yards on the ground per game, through nine contests.
The Penn State product is also coming off a mediocre 22-carry, 60-yard effort in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers, in which he averaged a measly 2.7 yards per carry.
Yet, he could still pull off a big run whenever, and warrants the full attention of Kelvin Sheppard's unit Sunday in Philadelphia.
QB Jalen Hurts
Hurts is the straw that stirs the drink for the Eagles’ 12th-ranked offense (24.2 points/game).
Just like Barkley, Hurts is a threat to make a play whenever he touches the ball. He's very much a dual-threat passer, and can beat you both through the air and with his legs.
Through nine games in 2025, the Super Bowl champion quarterback has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 1,860 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception. Plus, he's earned a 63.4 QBR, the 14th-best mark in the league, for his efforts.
He's also contributed another 234 yards and five touchdowns as a runner.
He should be a handful for Sheppard's defense Sunday night.
LB Zack Baun
Baun will be all over the field Sunday night.
He is a tackling machine, and leads the Eagles with 72 total tackles on the season. Plus, he's compiled the second-most sacks (three) and interceptions (one) on the team.
For his efforts, he’s earned a 79.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the eighth-best overall mark among 83 qualified linebackers. He’s also earned an 88.0 pass-rush grade from the popular site.
The 2020 third-round pick of the Saints – and All-Pro last season – should be a force to be reckoned with for John Morton's offense.