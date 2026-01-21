Amon-Ra St. Brown: Lions Fans Need to 'Relax' About Drew Petzing

New Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has already reached out and made contact with Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team's top wide receiver.

St. Brown was curious earlier this week regarding who the Lions would end up hiring, as he was checking in on all the reports of coaching vacancies and NFL coaches being dismissed.

He eventually reached out to Jared Goff. and was informed by the team's veteran signal-caller the team had interest in Petzing.

Dan Campbell had also texted St. Brown a couple of hours prior to the news being leaked to reporters.

"I was actually kind of getting a little antsy, because I see all these coaches getting hired. I'm like, 'Damn, when are the Lions, when are we gonna make a move? When are we going to get a coordinator?' Because, that's all we're really waiting on," said St. Brown. "Yesterday, it's actually funny, yesterday morning texted Jared Goff. I said, because quarterbacks always know more about hirings than any other position, because they're like one of the most important guys that need to know what's going on."

On the latest St. Brown Bros. podcast, the All-Pro wideout shared his feelings about the new hire, when asked by his brother Equanimeous.

The former fourth-round pick was quite surprised at the strong reaction online by a segment of the Lions' fanbse.

When the news broke, supporters were quite disappointed the team did not end up hiring Mike McDaniel, who quickly became a fan-favorite, when he was eventually fired by the Miami Dolphins.

It was quite easy to see just how well McDaniel could fit running Detroit's offense, given the success the Dolphins had offensively.

"I see crazy Lions fans talking crazy. Like, 'Oh, why do we do this?' Like bro, do you guys have no trust in Dan? Or in the Lions. Like, did they just hire a random dude, like for real? You think they don't know what they're doing? They don't do their research? Like most of you guys don't know really much about anything, about any ball," said St. Brown. "And you're tweeting about a coach that was hired that you guys don't like because of XYZ.

"It's just funny to me to see. Don't get me wrong, I love all Lions fans, but they are so quick to make judgments about who we hired. Just relax, calm down," St. Brown added. "Let the whole thing play out. Like you guys, just let it play out. Just relax. That's all I gotta say. Relax man, relax."