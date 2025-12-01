Lions DC: Team Laying In Weeds, Waiting to 'Bite Somebody's Ass'

The Detroit Lions have made several uncharacteristic mistakes the past couple of week's playing at Ford Field.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard accepted responsibility for the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

The first-year defensive coordinator indicated the team is still right where he likes it, viewing the team's situation as an opportunity instead of a struggle.

"I've been trained and conditioned," said Sheppard. "The same reason I don't panic when I lose three starters on the back end, because I see an opportunity ahead of us. I see an opportunity where we're back in that realm of being doubted. I see an opportunity to where everybody is not looking at us as the class of the NFL. So, that's why I say it's right where we want to be, because it's right where I like to live. Right here. Just in the back. In the back, just laying in the weeds and waiting to bite somebody's ass. So, I'm looking forward to this week. And I know our players feel the same way."

Against the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, the Lions struggled to get off the field at times and the defense and gave up far too many explosive plays.

Sheppard expressed he and the players have accepted accountability for not finishing plays and for making undisciplined errors.

Now that the calendar has flipped to December, the coaching staff is expecting the defense to make plays and finish, especially when there is an opportunity to turn a pressure into a sack.

"Just finishing. It's a lot of too close almost happening still in November, going into now December, where that absolutely won't be tolerated," said Sheppard. "Being close isn't good enough. You have to make that play. And that's coverage and rush. They marry each other. There's there's no dominant defensive secondary in this league without a good pass-rush, there's no good pass-rush without some type of coverage happening on the back end.

"So, the guys understand that and we have to find a way to mesh and gel those, at the highest level this week against one of the top, if not the top offense in the NFL right now."

Detroit welcomes the Dallas Cowboys for a Thursday Night Football contest. Both teams are battling for a playoff spot and the winner will be in a much more advantageous position the final month of the season.

