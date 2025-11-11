What Lions Snap Counts Against Commanders Reveal
The Detroit Lions found a new groove Sunday, dispatching the Washington Commanders 44-22 on the road for their sixth win of the 2025 season.
Detroit got a strong effort on both sides of the ball, with the offense scoring points on every drive except its last en route to the dominant win.
Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.
Quarterbacks
- Jared Goff — (61) 87%
- Kyle Allen — (9) 13%
Goff was in a groove for most of Sunday, efficiently leading the offense down the field to points on every drive he played. Allen got his third opportunity to play this season and went 0-for-2 through the air.
Running backs
- David Montgomery — (38) 54%
- Jahmyr Gibbs — (35) 50%
- Sione Vaki — (1) 1% — 17 special teams snaps (63%)
- Craig Reynolds — (1) 1% — 13 special teams snaps (48%)
Montgomery out-repped Gibbs for the second time this season, with the first being the team’s win over Cincinnati. Both players got 15 carries apiece in what was really an even split, resembling their dynamic from last year as opposed to what it’s been this year. It will be interesting to see if this continues with Campbell presumably continuing to call plays.
Wide receivers
- Jameson Williams — (61) 87% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown — (54) 77% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Kalif Raymond — (38) 54% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Isaac TeSlaa — (20) 29% — Four special teams snaps (15%)
- Dominic Lovett — (4) 6% — One special teams snap (4%)
Detroit’s offense felt fully operational on Sunday, as Williams, St. Brown and Raymond each caught at least four passes. Williams had his first 100-yard game since Week 2, while St. Brown and Raymond both provided steady contributions as well.
Tight ends
- Sam LaPorta — (53) 76% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Brock Wright — (27) 39% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
- Ross Dwelly — (11) 16% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
For the first time since Week 3, LaPorta played less than 90 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. In fact, his 76 percent share of the distribution was his lowest by percentage of the entire season. This was due in part to the score, as Dwelly got a bigger workload than usual, specifically late in the game.
Offensive line
- Kayode Awosika — (70) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Tate Ratledge — (70) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Taylor Decker — (61) 87%
- Penei Sewell — (54) 77% — Six special teams snaps (22%)
- Graham Glasgow — (51) 73% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Dan Skipper — (23) 33% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Trystan Colon — (19) 27% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Michael Niese — (9) 13% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
The Lions’ offensive line was still somewhat banged up throughout Sunday’s game, as both Sewell and Glasgow left the game. It was a true team effort, with Skipper getting reps at tackle and Colon at center throughout the game. Niese also jumped in late in the action, while Awosika and Ratledge played every snap.
Defensive line
- Aidan Hutchinson — (50) 93% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Alim McNeill — (47) 87% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Tyler Lacy — (36) 67% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- DJ Reader — (26) 48%
- Al-Quadin Muhammad — (21) 39% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Roy Lopez — (12) 22% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Tyleik Williams — (8) 15%
- Tyrus Wheat — 15 special teams snaps (56%)
Hutchinson and McNeill continue to set the pace for playing time, with the interior defensive line still rotating. One of the more underrated storylines is the role that Lacy has played in recent weeks, as his percentage of snaps continues to increase. The waiver wire addition is looking more and more like a solid pickup for Brad Holmes and company. Williams has seen his snap count diminish since McNeill returned.
Linebackers
- Jack Campbell — (54) 100% — 11 special teams snaps (41%)
- Derrick Barnes — (54) 100% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Alex Anzalone — (54) 100% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Grant Stuard — 19 special teams snaps (70%)
- Trevor Nowaske — 18 special teams snaps (67%)
- Ty Summers — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
There’s little variance in playing time when it comes to the linebackers, as all three starters played every snap for the second straight week. With Malcolm Rodriguez nearing a return, it’s intriguing to wonder about how the team will adjust the rep count for Campbell, Barnes and Anzalone.
Cornerbacks
- Amik Robertson — (51) 94% — One special teams snap (4%)
- Rock Ya-Sin — (30) 56% — 19 special teams snaps (70%)
- Terrion Arnold — (24) 44%
- Arthur Maulet — (16) 30% — 15 special teams snaps (56%)
- Nick Whiteside — (3) 6% — 12 special teams snaps (44%)
The Lions were forced to turn to Ya-Sin to play a heavy amount of snaps after Arnold went down with a concussion. Robertson, meanwhile, continues to be the leader in terms of snaps with D.J. Reed still on injured reserve. Maulet has been working as the slot cornerback, with Whiteside also getting a small taste of the action late in the game.
Safeties
- Thomas Harper — (44) 81% — Two special teams snaps (7%)
- Brian Branch — (42) 78% — Three special teams snaps (11%)
- Avonte Maddox — (22) 41% — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Daniel Thomas — 19 special teams snaps (70%)
Harper had a small advantage in terms of playing time after Branch exited briefly, and it’s unclear whether that was injury-related or not. Maddox had a hefty increase in snaps after playing just special teams last week, with the Lions turning to him both as an extra safety and a nickel at times.
Specialists
- Jake Bates — 16 special teams snaps (59%)
- Jack Fox — Seven special teams snaps (26%)
- Hogan Hatten — Seven special teams snaps (26%)