Who Has Edge in Lions' Matchup with Giants?
The Detroit Lions are looking to continue their run of nearly three years without losing back-to-back games. Sunday, they will have an opportunity to keep this streak alive in a matchup with the New York Giants.
Detroit is currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in at this stage of the season following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. Against a struggling Giants team dealing with multiple injuries, an opportunity to bounce back is available for the taking.
Here’s a breakdown of the Lions’ Week 12 matchup with the Giants, with analysis on who holds the advantage in multiple areas.
Lions’ offense vs. Giants’ defense
The Lions sputtered on offense Sunday, struggling to extend drives and ultimately coming up short in key situations. They were 0-for-5 on fourth-down, which defined their loss to the Eagles. Still, the team has plenty of weapons available at its arsenal and will likely be motivated for a bounce back performance.
Detroit’s ability to move the ball starts and ends with success on early downs and staying on schedule. Jahmyr Gibbs has the ability to score on every touch, and Amon-Ra St. Brown is due for a return to form after one of his quietest games in his career last week.
New York counters with the NFL’s 29th ranked defense. Dexter Lawrence can be a game-wrecker, particularly with Detroit’s banged-up offensive line. Still, pound for pound Detroit’s offense poses plenty of threats to the Giants in Sunday’s game.
Edge: Lions
Giants’ offense vs. Lions’ defense
The move to Jaxson Dart ignited what was a dormant Giants offense early in the year, and fellow rookie Cam Skattebo also provided a spark out of the backfield. However, some of that momentum has been halted by injuries.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers and Skattebo were both lost for the year with injuries, which has been devastating. Additionally, Dart suffered a concussion and missed last week with Jameis Winston starting in his place.
New York was still able to put a scare in the Packers last week with Winston leading the way, but they were unable to convert on opportunities late in the game. Keeping Aidan Hutchinson out of the backfield will be a tough challenge for the Giants’ offensive line, and the Lions’ defense continued to get healthier each week.
Edge: Lions
Quarterbacks
By all accounts, Dart will start if he’s cleared from concussion protocol. As a result, the Lions will be preparing to face the dynamic rookie. Dart is a dual-threat who could cause trouble with his ability to extend plays against Detroit’s defense.
However, Dart doesn’t have the pedigree that Jared Goff has. Goff struggled last week against the Eagles, but will no doubt be motivated to right the wrongs of that game and get back on track.
In a comfortable pocket, Goff has the ability to dice up opposing defenses. The Giants have solid pass-rushers and could cause some fits, but Goff simply has more in the tank than Dart or Winston when it comes to proven ability and efficiency.
Edge: Lions
Special teams
The Lions have had some inconsistent special teams play over the course of the season, particularly on kickoff coverage. In recent weeks, the Lions have conceded big returns to both the Vikings and Commanders.
Kicker Jake Bates has also had some bouts of inconsistency, including a missed extra point against the Eagles that was pushed back due to a penalty. However, he did drill a long field goal to keep the team in the game.
While Kalif Raymond remains a threat for big returns on punts, Detroit has yet to really pop a kick return at this point in the season.
On the Giants’ side, an injury to Graham Gano has led the team to Younghoe Koo as their kicker, while Jamie Gillian handles punts. Gunner Olszewski had done a majority of the work both in kick and punt return situations.
Edge: Even
Coaching
Campbell’s trademark resilience will once again be tested as he looks to avoid a second-straight loss. He's shown himself to be one of the game's best motivators through adverse situations, and with the team currently on the outside looking in on the playoffs, he will have another chance to remind the league where his team truly stands.
On the other sideline, Mike Kafka is the interim head coach after the Giants fired Brian Daboll. Injuries have played a part in the struggles, and Kafka appeared to have the team motivated last week even with a backup playing behind center.
Kafka is auditioning for head coaching jobs at this stage, and will hav plenty for his team to play for. However, Campbell is truly one of the game's best at getting his team ready to play and if the team comes out flat, that would be a huge surprise.
Edge: Lions