Fact or Fiction: Will Detroit Lions Convert WR Isaac TeSlaa to Tight End?

The Detroit Lions are certainly planning to utilize their tight ends in different ways in 2026.

With new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing likely implementing the increased use of 12 and 13 personnel, many are wondering does that mean utilizing wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa in different ways.

While it is not not expected the former third-round draft pick will become a full-time tight end, there are opportunities to maximize his skill set in new ways.

With his strong blocking prowess, it is conceivable TeSlaa could be asked to take on the role of a Y-tight end on certain run calls.

The opportunity to block linebackers and free up space for running back Jahmyr Gibbs could be appealing to the coaching staff to take advantage of TeSlaa's size and strength.

In Detroit's scheme, wide receivers are often tasked with blocking in a variety of run and pass calls.

It is certainly not advantageous to have TeSlaa line up along the line of scrimmage consistently to battle and block defensive ends, but his red zone targets should drastically increase this upcoming season.

Prior to being fired, John Morton shared with local reporters how TeSlaa developed over the course of his rookie season.

“Let me tell you something, run and pass, he can do it all," Morton said. "He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s smart. Man, he can catch. I mean, I just love the hands. I love the hands. You could put the ball anywhere, you saw it last week when he caught that touchdown. I mean he’s gotten a lot of touchdowns. I mean compared to receptions and touchdowns, that’s pretty good. When you’ve got a guy like that who can catch and he’s a rookie and like I said, he’s just blossomed every single week and in the run game.

"You know our wideouts, they have to block and they’re the best in football in doing that. But it’s been really cool to see him," Morton added. "I mean he just, and really, he’s not a rookie anymore. And he comes to work every day - that whole unit with (Lions assistant head coach/wide receivers) Scottie (Montgomery). He does an unbelievable job with those guys. They all have the same attitude. It’s really a cool thing.”

Detroit recently added another tight end to the room, as Thomas Gordon was signed to a futures contract.

He joins Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and Zach Horton as the only tight ends currently under contract with the Lions.

