No Detroit Lions Invited To Attend 2026 NFL Rookie Premiere

In a couple of weeks, several NFL rookies will attend the annual NFL Rookie Premiere.

This year, no Detroit Lions were invited to take part in the networking event.

Since 1994, the gathering has served as an NFL players first opportunity to create marketing opportunities as a professional. Rookies are introduced to several brand leaders and marketing directors. The purpose is to create long-lasting partnerships and genuine relationships that have the potential to be beneficial following their playing career.

"Rookie Premiere is a unique event that doesn't really exist in any other capacity. To have these athletes all here, from a production standpoint, you can really push the boundaries and really think about what's possible," states Fanatics Creative Director Adam Lock.

Detroit's rookie class does not feature many high-end skill position players, which are usually the players that get invited.

Last year, wideout Isaac TeSlaa represented the Lions and attended the event.

This year's event will take place from May 14-17 in Los Angeles, California.

Favorite Lions pick for NFL

NFL.com writer Gennaro Felice recently shared a list of his favorite picks for each of the 32 NFL teams.

For the Lions, former Clemson Tigers offensive tackle Blake Miller was listed as his favorite pick.

As Felice explained, "Having started every Clemson football game in the past four seasons -- breaking the school record with an astonishing 3,778 career snaps from scrimmage -- Miller enters the NFL with as much high-level experience as possible, making him a prime candidate to start at right tackle from Day 1. And he plays with the kind of nasty Dan Campbell adores. Something tells me that Sewell, a first-team All-Pro in each of the past three seasons at RT, will be just fine moving back to his college position on the blind side."

After analyzing Detroit's free agency process and draft strategy, Felice gave the overall draft class a "B" grade.

"At the end of the day, I can appreciate the general process," writes Felice. "With two gaping holes in the lineup, the Lions initially shopped for one-year bargains on the open market before spending their two premium picks on longer-view solutions."

The list of players invited to attend this year’s NFL Players Rookie Premiere in LA May 14-17. pic.twitter.com/Nz2VIPksfr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 30, 2026

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