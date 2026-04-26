Drafting Blake Miller Completely Reshapes Lions at Offensive Tackle

The Detroit Lions started off the 2026 NFL Draft in an ultra safe and wise fashion, selecting Clemson offensive tackle Blake Miller at No. 17 overall.

Miller, who was largely viewed as a first-round talent by draft pundits, checks off a major need for Detroit. The 6-foot-6, 317-pounder possesses the necessary makeup to slide right in at either tackle spot and boost the Lions’ pass-protection and run-blocking efforts.

A team captain his senior season, he’s also very much a team-first player, which should bode well for Miller in his transition to playing for Dan Campbell in Motown.

While at Clemson, Miller – the definition of an iron man – started 54 games, including 52 of them at right tackle, and received first-team All-ACC recognition in both 2024 and 2025.

Additionally, in his final campaign with the Tigers, he earned a 76.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 34th among 632 qualified offensive tackles. For his efforts, he also received a PFF pass-blocking grade of 81.6 and a run-blocking mark of 72.4.

Along with that, Miller consistently displayed signs of a high football IQ in his time at Clemson.

As On SI draft analyst Justin Melo wrote earlier this month, “Clemson's Blake Miller may be the safest and most reliable offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. A 54-game starter, Miller projects as an instant contributor at the game's second-most premium position. That should make him a first-round pick.”

Miller is instantaneously a viable option to replace Taylor Decker at left tackle. And if he doesn't become Decker's successor, he could easily suit up at right tackle, allowing All-Pro Penei Sewell to shift over to the left side.

Regardless of how the Lions end up deploying the former Clemson lineman, he fills a significant hole and strengthens the organization’s offensive line.

“Really high-floor player. What’s really intriguing, obviously, he’s big, he’s tough, he’s smart, he’s a finisher. He has unbelievable football character, work ethic," Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said after selecting Miller. "Everything from a culture standpoint, he fits that. That’s the easy part. But, his ability is the stuff. He’s athletic. He’s a good athlete. It’s hard to find guys that can move like that (who) are finishers.”

Miller projects as a player who can contribute to the Lions in 2026 and for years to come, whether it be at left or right tackle. Consequently, the Clemson product should prove to be an immensely valuable selection for Detroit both in the immediate and long-term future.

And he should completely reshape Campbell’s squad along the offensive line.