Jonathan Taylor Next Team Market on Kalshi: Vikings, Seahawks Battling for Top Spot

The Indianapolis Colts are spiraling and may need to reset before the season slips further. They already traded guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and may be looking to move more players soon. With the Colts' 2-5 record, Kalshi’s NFL trade market indicated that Jonathan Taylor could be on the move.

While the Colts remain at the top of Taylor’s trade market, both the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks are teams to watch, per Kalshi’s prices. Minnesota has a 34% chance of landing him; Seattle sits at 17%. Kalshi settles on which team Taylor is with by December 1, 2026. A $10 trade profits $9.32 on the Colts, $17.30 for the Vikings, and $42.55 on the Seahawks.

Jonathan Taylor Next Team - Kalshi

Indianapolis Colts 50%

Minnesota Vikings 34%

Seattle Seahawks 17%

Cincinnati Bengals 13%

New York Giants 13%

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code VIP60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Trending down

The Colts are in a rough spot at 2-5 and have lost their last three games. Despite the struggles, Jonathan Taylor is doing what he can this season with 587 yards (5th) on 140 carries (2nd) for eight touchdowns (leads the NFL). While his numbers are at the top of the league, his 4.2 yards per carry is a career low, and his 83.9 rushing yards per game are the lowest over the last three seasons.

Taylor’s backup, rookie Seth McGowan, saw a season-high 11 carries for 43 yards in Week 7, a possible sign the Colts are evaluating life without him.

Vikings continue unexpected run

The Minnesota Vikings are the last undefeated team this season at 6-0, and it stems from their league-leading defense, allowing just 12.3 points. Their offense ranks bottom-10 in points (20.8) and yards per game (281.7). Minnesota’s run game this season has been a committee between Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.

While Mason and Jones are both solid options and have helped lead the Vikings to their undefeated start, Taylor would immediately slide in as the RB1 and take over the backfield completely. Jones is also currently banged up.

Seattle finds its new RB1

The Seahawks clearly miss Kenneth Walker, and the results show it. Between the injuries to Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, the team’s rushing yard totals have taken a step back from last season. Seattle added Nelson to bolster the offensive line and could look for RB support too.

The defending Super Bowl champs are 4-3 at this point and outside of the playoff picture.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.