Lions 2026 Playoff Standings Update: Divisional Showdowns Loom Large

The Detroit Lions are exiting their bye week and entering into what could be a season-defining set of games.

Through the first six weeks of the NFL season, the NFC North is looking like one of the toughest divisions in football yet again. It's one of only two divisions in football where every team has a winning record, with the other being the AFC North.

Because of the heightened levels of competition, every week is an urgent one for all four teams including the Lions. This is especially true for Detroit in its upcoming two games, as they will play their first two divisional games of the season.

Both games will be at home, which will be a big boost for a team that has had lots of success in its two games in front of their home crowd. This could be a big advantage as these two games against the Packers (Week 7) and Vikings (Week 8) could be season-defining for a team looking to win its third division crown in four years.

Green Bay has won two games in a row after a tough start, and are getting running back Josh Jacobs back at running back after being taken off the Commissioner's Exempt List. Additionally, quarterback Jordan Love appears to be rounding into form and his connection with wide receiver Christian Watson has been dangerous for opposing defenses.

After that, the Lions will take on the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, who would enter that matchup 6-0 if they defeat the Indianapolis Colts this upcoming week. Through five games the Vikings' defense, led by wunderkind coordinator Brian Flores, has allowed just 64 total points.

Because of how competitive the division is, the Lions must at least take one of the two in theory to remain in the mix for the division title. With the NFC East and West divisions off to slow starts, the North could send multiple teams to the playoffs and as a result a Wild Card spot would still be within reach even if Detroit falls to 3-4.

However, the Lions under Dan Campbell have always held a home playoff game in high regard, and the only way to earn one would be to win their division. As a result, these games will hold the utmost value moving forward.

Currently, the Lions hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC through six weeks. Seattle is right behind them at 3-3, as they haven't had their bye week. Beyond them, the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are all 2-4.

Detroit will have another big stretch with games against all three of their divisional foes within a four-game stretch to end the year, with all three of those being road contests. By winning these two upcoming matchups, it puts them in an advantageous positions for those late-season tilts.

Here is an updated look at the NFC North and NFC playoff standings after six weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

NFC North

1.) Minnesota Vikings (5-0).

2.) Green Bay Packers (4-2).

3.) Chicago Bears (4-2).

4.) Detroit Lions (3-2).

NFC playoff standings

1.) San Francisco 49ers (6-0).

2.) Minnesota Vikings (5-0).

3.) Carolina Panthers (3-2).

4.) New York Giants (3-2-1).

5.) Green Bay Packers (4-2).

6.) Chicago Bears (4-2).

7.) Detroit Lions (3-2).