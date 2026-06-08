One Detroit Lions Player Who Could Net Team Multiple 2027 Draft Picks

The Detroit Lions are now in the position that the front office is going to have to make tough decisions regarding who actually lands lucractive, long-term contract extensions.

With running back Jahmyr Gibbs set to potentially land a market-setting extension, there are a couple of players on the roster who could be shut out of inking new deals.

In a recent Bleacher Report piece examining five hypothetical NFL trades that would compare to the Rams landing Myles Garrett, Detroit parting ways with LaPorta and trading him to the Kansas City Chiefs was examined.

In exchange for dealing LaPorta to the AFC West squad, the Lions woud receive a 2027 first-round pick and a 2027 third-round draft selection.

As writer Alex Kay explained, "Sam LaPorta may have lit the league on fire during a scintillating 86-catch, 889-yard, 10-touchdown rookie season a mere three years ago, but even he isn't safe from being traded. LaPorta is gearing up for the final year of his rookie deal, one set to pay him a modest $5.8 million in 2026. Despite his immense contributions when healthy, the Lions have yet to reach a long-term extension with the tight end."

One of the primary concerns supporters and pundits have about handing out a lucrative contract extension to the 25-year-old is his health.

Last season, he was unable to finish out the year due to a back injury. He is expected to return by the time pads are worn at training camp.

"While LaPorta did ring up 489 yards and three touchdowns on 40 receptions in the nine games he suited up for last year, he's still a risky choice to issue a long-term deal given this Lions squad will soon be strapped for cash," Kay writes. "Detroit extended Jack Campbell in May, but still needs to get deals done for fellow 2023 draftees Brian Branch and Jahmyr Gibbs."

Would Detroit's offense be able to withstand losing a player of LaPorta's caliber? The team still features running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and an emerging Isaac TeSlaa.

On the roster, the team still has tight ends Brock Wright, Tyler Conklin and Zach Horton. Undrafted free agent Miles Kitselman will also be working to earn a roster spot this year at training camp.

With Drew Petzing now running the offense, many are intrigued by what LaPorta could accomplish in his system.

The costs keep rising to retain players in Motown and if the team is seeking sustained success, adding more draft capital might be the best option, as Brad Holmes has been increasingly aggressive to land coveted draft prospects.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.