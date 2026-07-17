Lions Are NFL Team With Most Top-10 Players in 2026

The Detroit Lions will enter the 2026 season with a talent-laden roster, featuring star players at multiple positions. This includes the likes of Jahmyr Gibbs at running back and Amon-Ra St. Brown at wide receiver, along with Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson on defense.

Yet, games are hardly won on paper, and you still need a well-rounded roster, with depth on both sides of the ball, in order to be a playoff-caliber team. Dan Campbell’s squad found that out the hard way in 2025, winning just nine games and missing out on the postseason for the first time since the 2022 campaign.

Despite that said, it is still quite notable the Lions will head into 2026 with more top-10 players at their respective positions than any other NFL organization, according to ESPN's annual survey of league executives, coaches and scouts.

Detroit possesses nine players ranked among the NFL's top 10 at their positions, one more than the Nick Sirianni-led Philadelphia Eagles (eight) and two more than the Andy Reid-led Kansas City Chiefs (seven).

This impressive array of talent begins with perhaps the league's top offensive tackle in Penei Sewell, who captured the No. 1 ranking at his position.

Sewell, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is coming off a season in which he earned a 95.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the very best overall mark among 89 qualified offensive tackles.

Perhaps his best trait is his run-blocking ability. He’s the definition of a mauler, and has an innate ability to open up lanes for Detroit’s backfield, spearheaded by Gibbs.

Sewell is arguably the Lions’ best all-around player headed into the 2026 season.

The high-performing tackle is joined on the offensive side of the ball by veteran signal-caller Jared Goff (No. 9 among QBs) and three of the very best weapons in football: Gibbs (No. 2 among RBs), St. Brown (No. 5 among WRs) and Sam LaPorta (No. 4 among TEs).

Then, on the defensive side, the Lions are led by Hutchinson (No. 5 among EDGEs), Jack Campbell (No. 5 among off-ball linebackers), Brian Branch (No. 4 among safeties) and Kerby Joseph (No. 9 among safeties).

While preseason rankings certainly don't ensure regular season success, these rankings still reinforce what various fans and pundits already believe: the Lions are equipped with one of the deepest collections of next-level talent in the game.

If Detroit's stars meet expectations and the supporting cast takes the next step, the Lions will undoubtedly have a legitimate shot at returning to the postseason in 2026.