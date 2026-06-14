One Player That Has To Show Up at Detroit Lions Minicamp

The Detroit Lions just completed their final week of organized team activities. And now they’re tasked with getting ready for mandatory minicamp, one of the last chances for players to leave a good impression on the coaching staff before they depart for the summer.

For one player in particular, this upcoming week will be crucial. Levi Onwuzurike faces the pressure of making a great impression on the staff.

Onwuzurike entered the league with Detroit in 2021 as a second-round selection, and had a strong first campaign. After suffering through a back injury, the Washington Huskies product stepped up in a big way in 2024. He recorded 28 tackles, a career-high 1.5 sacks, and ranked among the top 30 defensive interior players, per Pro Football Focus.

It was enough to earn the Texas native a one-year extension for up to $5.5 million.

However, a lack of interest from other teams could be explained by Onwuzurike’s entire season ending before it began. It was caused by the defensive lineman needing ACL repair surgery during the offseason last year.

As Onwuzurike rehabs his injury, the Lions have acquired new talent to fill the room.

The defensive tackle now faces competition from Tyler Lacy, Skyler Gill-Howard and Aidan Keanaaina, along with a few others. This competition likely is for the third defensive tackle spot, as Tyleik Williams and Alim McNeill are the expected starters on the interior of the defensive line.

Detroit Lions On SI spotted Lacy taking reps over Onwuzurike during OTAs, and that is not a good sign for the defensive tackle.

Onwuzurike would be an expensive piece to keep as the fourth defensive tackle, as his per-game salary can increase his pay from his guaranteed $1.21 million to the aforementioned $5.5 million.

The Lions have already proven they are not afraid to let go of defensive linemen when there is a lack of confidence in their ability to remain healthy and contribute. Just look at Josh Paschal, whom Detroit released quickly after bringing him back.

Lacy, Onwuzurike’s main competition, played in 10 games (four starts) with the Lions last season, recording 21 tackles and a sack. While he did not play enough snaps to receive a ranking among defenders, Lacy’s run defense was barely better than Onwuzurike’s 2024 numbers. However, the longer-tenured Lions defender was significantly better rushing the passer.

Onwuzurike enters minicamp closer to the roster bubble than what some might think for a former second-round pick.

In order to remain in that Detroit locker room, the pressure is on him to prove he is fully healthy, 11 months after his ACL repair, and that he can form a promising trio with McNeill and Williams.