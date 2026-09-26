5 Players Detroit Lions Must Scout in College Football Week 4

As the Detroit Lions prepare to welcome back Aaron Glenn to Ford Field, the college football world enters Week 4. For a majority of the college football world, this is the start of conference play, meaning that the power conferences start their bids to be included in the College Football Playoff.

The headline game of the weekend is the noon kickoff of Texas and Tennessee, with the two top-15 ranked titans squaring off.

Here is a list of five players that the Lions must keep an eye on.

CB Kayin Lee, Tennessee

The former Auburn Tigers defensive back stayed in the SEC, moving up to Knoxville for the 2026 season. Lee is known for man coverage and his speed, with an estimated 4.30 time in the 40. He is a projected press corner that would translate well into Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

On average, Lee holds his receivers to right around a 50 percent completion rate for his career when targeted, and he last let up a touchdown in 2024. His limiting factor is his size, as the corner is 5-foot-11, according to Tennessee’s roster.

Lee will be tasked with guarding the dangerous Texas wideouts, with projected top-five pick Arch Manning slinging the ball for the Longhorns.

S Jelani McDonald, Texas

On the other end of the field, McDonald will be leading the Longhorn secondary as they try to slow down Tennessee and quiet a loud home crowd. McDonald has solid size for a safety, at 6-foot-2.

He is a strong tackler, with only five misses last year. Unsurprisingly for a top tackler, his strength is getting downhill to stop the run. This combines with his athleticism to make him a dangerous defender. That said, he needs more consistency in man coverage, and needs to spend more time closer to the line of scrimmage than in the deep third of the field, making him a “tweener” linebacker/safety hybrid.

Lee and McDonald square off at noon EST.

EDGE John Henry Daley, Michigan

Another Michigan EDGE rusher on NFL Draft boards: a shocker. Daley was a star with Utah before following coach Kyle Whittingham to Ann Arbor this offseason. Since stepping foot in the mitten, Daley has impressed.

He currently sits with 2.5 sacks as the leader of an elite Michigan defense that has bailed its offense out of potential disastrous starts to Whittingham’s time in Michigan. The former All-American is on pace to be an All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines.

Daley is a high-motor player, chasing down the quarterback. Plus, he possesses a strong bull rush. His pass-rush win rate from 2025 was 28.9 percent, which is among some of the best in the class who came back to college.

Drafting Daley next spring gives the Lions three separate Wolverine EDGEs to work with, and creates an intriguing speed rush/”NASCAR” package.

The Wolverines host Iowa at 3:30 p.m. EST.

RB Jadan Baugh, Florida

The FBS leader in rushing touchdowns entering Week 4 gets the nod as the first offensive player to watch this week. Baugh returned to Florida after 1,168 rushing yards last season, and is on pace to decimate that total. He already has tied his rushing touchdown mark from his sophomore campaign with nine games to play.

Baugh is a bruiser back, at 230 pounds, which would pair excellently with Lions’ bellcow back Jahmyr Gibbs. Baugh needs to improve his receiving route tree some, but his hands are solid in the swing pass and screen game. In Motown, he would excellently pair with Gibbs’ diverse route tree and skill set.

He is one of the most patient backs in the country in waiting for holes to develop, but will utilize his frame to gain the final few yards needed. He is a complete back, and might be the next first-round running back in 2027.

The Gators take on the momentum-fueled Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. EST.

S Jahmad Harmon, UMass

The group of six representative this week is Harmon, a senior safety from UMass. The well-traveled Mid-American Conference merchant (with stints at Ball State and Kent State) has broken out for the Minutemen this year.

Currently, his three interceptions rank second in the FBS, and it is not a case of “right time, right place,” either. Harmon grades out as a top-five safety in the FBS with his defensive grade, alongside his coverage ranking in the top 20. Additionally, his tackling and pass-rush ability rank in the top 10 for players with 75 snaps or more played.

Harmon has allowed five catches for under 30 yards this year while in coverage. However, the concern with him is that the defensive back already has two penalties on the season.

For those wanting to catch some #MACtion, the Minutemen are out West and play Sacramento State at 9 p.m. EST.