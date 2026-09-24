Why Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Loves 'When Vultures Start Coming Out'

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to returning to Ford Field, following a disappointing 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Since the team last played on a Thursday evening, there has been extra time to scrutinize how poorly everything went, especially on defense.

The former No. 1 overall pick loves that critics have started to voice their opinions, knowing the character and resiliency of the locker room.

"Yeah, I love it. I'm excited to get back home and play in front of our fans for sure. But, you love when the vultures start coming out. Guys’ character really emerges," said Goff. "And I know our guys in this locker room and you get to see those guys stand tall and be who they are and stand in the fire and take the shots and still fight right through it. And again, I say that we're 1-1 and we lost the game by 10 points unfortunately, but we're in a great place. We feel great and excited to get back.”

Typically, NFL players block out the noise, but with extra time off, players have heard what has been written and said about them from friends and family.

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“I don't know. I certainly don't feel it. I think after a long weekend you can kind of hear a lot and I think your friends are texting, your family's texting you," said Goff. "And I'm not saying this isn't the case for me, but I understand how it works across the locker room. I think it's nice to get back into get back in our bubble and go back to work.”

Detroit's offense has struggled with three-and-outs at inopportune times, but the issues that need to be addressed are mostly on the defensive side of the football.

Goff was asked what he would like the strength of the offense to be by Week 5 or 6.

"I think the same thing we probably said in April. We want to run the ball well, we want to pass protect well, we want to connect in the pass game. We want to run after catch well," said Goff. "I know I'm not giving the best answer there. But it's really generic and it's really cliche, but that is the thing. We want to play with a physical style of football and be able to kind of branch off from there.”

Jared Goff

You love when the Vultures start coming out. The team has been hearing from friends and family what everyone is saying about them

Via: Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/mn4UG28oJF — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) September 24, 2026

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