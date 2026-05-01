Jimmy Rolder Is Excited To Take Game To 'Next Level' With Lions

The Detroit Lions certainly enhanced their level of “grittiness” with their selection of Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes selected the tough, hard-nosed LB in the fourth round with pick No. 118 overall.

“I had such a great connection with the staff coming in on my visit, getting to know everyone,” Rolder said upon being taken by Detroit. “And I just felt like I was the mold that they were looking for in terms of a player, a locker room guy, and I just fit what they were looking for and it was just an awesome opportunity. I can't say how excited I am.”

Physicality is a big element of the former Michigan defender's game. The 6-foot-2, 238 pounder consistently plays with a high motor, and is an extremely proficient run defender.

“I think I just play hard,” Rolder said regarding what he does best on the football field. “I'm a tough, physical player, high effort and strong leader and communicator when I'm out on the field. And then I think I play very smart. I know a lot of football, a lot of scheme. So, I think I would just fit in the mold for what they're looking for.”

The ultra physical Rolder, who took part in a pre-draft visit with Detroit, does seem to be a natural fit for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s violent, hard-hitting unit. Plus, he fills a void in the Lions’ linebackers room created by veteran Alex Anzalone signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Rolder joins a linebackers group that most notably also includes projected starters Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez.

“Just reconvening with him, playing with him at the next level, it's going to be awesome,” Rolder said of being teammates with Campbell. “And then obviously just coming in and competing with the other guys in the room, pushing each other to get better every day and practice and just building that brotherhood bond.”

Rolder, who made just 11 starts in his collegiate career (all in 2025), broke out in his final season with the Wolverines. He amassed 57 total tackles, two sacks and 13 pressures, earning a 74.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade for his efforts. He also recorded an impressive run-defense mark of 80.1.

The Orland Park, Ill., native is not a finished product, however. Perhaps most notably, he still has work to do to refine his craft as a pass defender.

In 2025, he allowed an 80.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and earned a 65.4 PFF coverage mark for his efforts.

As Rolder prepares for his rookie campaign in Detroit, he's readily aware of the fact that he needs to take his game to “the next level.”

“I think I just really started coming into my own, and I think I'm really just getting started,” the linebacker said of his final season in Ann Arbor. “I just had that one year starting, and as I was playing, I was just playing with more and more confidence each week. And I think the ceiling is way, way high now, and I'm just excited for the opportunity to take it to the next level and really just keep working on things, getting more technically sound and just continue my craft.”