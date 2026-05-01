Detroit Lions 2026 Post-Draft Stock Watch

The Detroit Lions have overhauled their roster from a depth perspective.

After missing the postseason, the Lions were intentional about adding solid options to their roster and making the group deeper overall. As a result, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell are hoping to get things back on the right track and get the team back to the postseason.

Here's a look at which Lions have rising stock and falling stock following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Stock up

DL Levi Onwuzurike

The Lions drafted Skyler Gill-Howard in the sixth round and added Jay Tufele in free agency, but there is a path for Onwuzurike to have a clear role in Detroit's defense. After missing all of last season with an injury, the Lions are hoping he can return as a contributor in 2026.

When healthy, Onwuzurike has flashed signs of being the type of player the Lions drafted him to be in the second round of the 2021 draft. However, he has missed two full seasons due to injury which has limited his development.

Detroit evidently likes what he's put on tape enough to keep him amidst the injury concerns. He fits into the Lions' defensive line rotation nicely, and could see some time as a defensive end as well in certain packages. If healthy, the Lions can use him in multiple ways.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Rodriguez is set up to potentially return to the starting lineup in 2026. Alex Anzalone signed with Tampa Bay, and though the Lions drafted Jimmy Rolder in the fourth round, Rodriguez's experience could lead to more opportunities.

Like Onwuzurike, Rodriguez has faced some injury-related limitations throughout his career particularly recently. He missed the start of the 2025 season while rehabbing a torn ACL from the previous year, and the emergence of Jack Campbell had pushed him out of the starting lineup prior to that.

With Anzalone gone, Rodriguez is positioned to compete for the WILL linebacker position. He has already proven to be a quick study, as he earned a starting spot as a rookie after being a Day 3 pick. The Oklahoma State product could make a jump in production in 2026.

WR Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa received praise from Dan Campbell at the owners' meetings, as the head coach called him one of the team's most improved players. He was a touchdown machine as a rookie, scoring on six of his 16 total receptions.

Now, TeSlaa is positioned to take a jump in snap count. He was behind veteran Kalif Raymond on the depth chart for most of the season, but Raymond signed with Chicago in the offseason. As a result, the Lions could elect to utilize him and his blend of size and speed more on the outside.

Defenses will have to account for Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta in addition to TeSlaa. With all that star power on Detroit's offense, a breakout year could be in store for the second-year wideout.

Stock down

OL Giovanni Manu

The Lions stocked up their offensive line this offseason, including the addition of a pair of tackles in Blake Miller and Larry Borom. Miller was the team's first-round pick, while Borom is a veteran on a one-year contract that the Lions feel good about.

Manu has faced some hiccups in development, particularly an injury that ended his season prematurely last year. He's made one start in two seasons, and has had some difficulty asserting himself amongst the team's depth.

With Miller and Borom in the mix and likely the top options to replace Taylor Decker, Manu faces a pivotal training camp this year. He wil need to prove he belongs, or risk falling out of favor in what will be a crucial third year.

OL Christian Mahogany

In addition to the moves at tackle, the Lions added multiple options at the guard position. Veterans Juice Scruggs and Ben Bartch have entered the fold, and the team signed Cade Mays to be the center of the future.

This leaves Mahogany's future up in the air. He has started 12 games over his first two seasons, but struggled last year at times and also missed a portion of the year due to injury. Scruggs and Bartch both have plenty of starting experience and could be in position to battle to start on the left side.

Like Manu, this is a big third season for Mahogany. He'll need to make a jump in production and prove that he belongs at the top of what is an improved overall offensive line.

WR Dominic Lovett

The Lions drafted another wideout in the draft, this time in Kentucky's Kendrick Law. A smaller wideout, Law fits into a role that was thought to be Lovett's heading into the 2026 season. However, Lovett could now be in a tough position.

Lovett showed some upside in the preseason last year, but never asserted himself into a spot in the regular season. He could be a potential Kalif Raymond replacement, but Law also has some of those qualities and is also highly regarded for being a strong run blocker.

For Lovett, there will need to be improvements shown when it comes to his hands and route running. The Lions also added Greg Dortch, who has return ability and could be the team's next slot receiver. If Lovett has a down camp, he could be fighting for a roster spot.