Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB J.J. McCarthy

The Detroit Lions will enter training camp this summer without a bonafide No. 2 passer behind veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.

While Teddy Bridgewater is on the roster, he seems like more of a placeholder than a legitimate backup to Goff.

And after Bridgewater, the only other quarterback currently on the Lions’ roster is undrafted free agent Luke Altmyer, who played his college ball at Illinois. At this present juncture, Altmyer is much more of a developmental project than a viable option to spot-start or even play a series or two in place of Goff.

Consequently, Detroit could be in the market for a backup quarterback leading into training camp.

It begs the question: Would it be worth it for Lions GM Brad Holmes to make a play for former Michigan passer and current Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy?

McCarthy, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has failed to make much of an impact in his first two NFL seasons.

He's thrown more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11) and has completed just 57.6 percent of his passes. Plus, he's struggled to stay healthy, notably missing the entirety of his rookie campaign after suffering a torn meniscus during his first preseason game.

As a result, he's played in just 10 total games, and has been unable to establish himself as an NFL-caliber starting passer.

To make matters worse for McCarthy, Minnesota brought in former Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this offseason to compete for the starting job. And so far in OTAs, the gap between the two quarterbacks has been significant, per reports.

It makes me believe that McCarthy's days as the Vikings’ starter are numbered, and he could very well be on his way out of the “Twin Cities.”

It presents Detroit and other NFL teams with an opportunity to strike while his value is low.

McCarthy is still just 23 years old, and is equipped with a strong arm and solid dual-threat ability. So, there is a chance that the Michigan product would benefit from a change of scenery and unlock his potential with a new team.

Yet, I don't think it will be in Detroit. I think the Vikings will steer clear of a trade of this magnitude with their division rivals, and opt to deal the third-year signal-caller to a team outside the NFC North.

While there is merit behind dealing for the unproven passer, I don't envision McCarthy donning Honolulu Blue anytime soon.