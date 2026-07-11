Do Not Forget These Key Detroit Lions Dates Ahead of 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions are set to conduct training camp at their Allen Park Performance Center.

This year, there is a slight change to when teams must reach the official roster limit of 53 players. In the past couple of years, cuts were made approximately 48 hours following the final preseason game. In 2025, the deadline was 4 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

This year, the deadline has been set for 6 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, August 30.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero shared on social media, "The NFL informed teams recently that this year's cutdown deadline to 53 players will be 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 30 — not the following Tuesday, as it has been in recent years, sources say. Waiver claims will be due at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 31. The season kicks off Sept. 9."

Additional Insider Analysis: 5 Detroit Lions Who Must Have Bounceback 2026 NFL Season

Another significant 2026 date to pay attention to for Lions supporters is Tuesday, November 10, the official deadline for NFL teams to finalize trades.

Last year, the Lions did not make a move at the deadline, despite having obvious needs along the offensive line.

Left tackle Taylor Decker struggled with injuries and center Graham Glasgow was inconsistent.

Head coach Dan Campbell expressed during a radio interview the team was looking for offensive line help, but noted teams are not typically willing to part ways with linemen, given their value.

“We’ve looked there, for sure,” Campbell explained to 97.1 The Ticket. “It’s hard to get rid of them if you’re the other team, so if you are, you’re going to ask an astronomical amount because the later the season goes it’s hard to find bigs. They don’t just fall off trees, especially tackles.”

Upcoming 2026 dates to remember

Sunday, Aug. 30 (Cutdown day. All NFL rosters are required to be at 53 players)

Tuesday, Nov. 10 (NFL trade deadline)

Sunday, Feb. 14 (Super Bowl LXI)

Upcoming 2027 dates to remember



Monday, March 1-March 8 (Scouting combine)

Tuesday, March 9 (Free agency starts)

Sunday, March 21-24 (Annual owners meetings)

Thursday April 29-May 1 (NFL Draft in Washington D.C.)

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