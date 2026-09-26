Report: Detroit Lions Kerby Joseph 'Fully Intends' 2026 Return

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph is not ruling out the possibility of returning in 2026.

Head coach Dan Campbell fueled skepticism that Joseph may never return to the field this week, when he spoke about the All-Pro defender, indicating he could not make the fans feel any better with any current updates.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported recently the former third-round pick still fully plans to play this season, with the hope he can assist the defense down the stretch.

According to Pelissero, "While Lions coach Dan Campbell said he "can't make you feel good" about the potential return of Kerby Joseph, the standout safety fully intends to return this season. Joseph has been dealing with a cartilige issue in his knee and missed time in training camp because of a personal issue, which set back his rehab timeline, but Joseph is hopeful he'll be able to help the Lions down the stretch."

There is still no expected timetable for Joseph's return. It has been almost one calendar year since he last stepped foot out on the football field.

Kelvin Sheppard regaining trust

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, the second-year defensive coordinator addressed if he has ever leveraged his experience as a former NFL player to reestablish trust with the team.

"There's never been a lack of trust because it starts with accountability and before that it starts with honesty. Honesty, trust, accountability is plastered on our walls. That's never wavered. That's the thing. You start to get all this different stuff. Well, is it the trust? No, man, these guys trust each other. We essentially live together," said Sheppard. "We are around each other so much. I can tell you everything about these guys when they're having a bad day, when they're having a good day. It's about closing the gap and that's our job as a coaching staff right now."

The former NFL linebacker believes the roster must close the gap between what is being presented in meetings and what is being executed out on the field.

"I'm telling you, that's the thing I'm going to keep bringing up. I told the players, we have to close the gap, because the way you build confidence to me is from demonstrated ability. We demonstrated we can do it," said Sheppard. "Now, it's about when those lights come on. When sun move, how can we simplify this picture for you? So, the demonstrated ability that we've all seen here is out on the grass for the whole world to see.”

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.