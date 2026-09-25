Marvin Harrison Trade Market on Kalshi Skyrockets

With the way Jacoby Brissett fades Marvin Harrison Jr., you’d think he has something personal against him. That said, Kalshi’s NFL trade market on Harrison opened near the top of the board at 61% as many around the league believe a trade is on the horizon.

Harrison’s trade price sits just behind Jerry Jeudy as the second-highest price on the board. A $10 trade on Harrison Jr. being traded profits $5.70. Kalshi settles Dec. 1 on whether the Arizona Cardinals trade him by then. The NFL trade deadline is November 10.

Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 61%

No 40%

Maserati on the move?

After the first two weeks of the NFL, a trade looks likely, and insiders are saying so. ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned that team officials are keeping tabs on the Arizona Cardinals and whether they’d trade Marvin Harrison Jr. or not.

“Execs around the league are wondering whether the Arizona Cardinals could explore trading 2024 No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Harrison was held without a catch in Week 2. The team signed fellow wide receiver Michael Wilson Jr. to a contract extension this offseason,” Graziano said. “Harrison is extension-eligible after this season, and as of now, the Cardinals would have a hard time paying him based on what he's shown in the league so far. It's worth watching out for a potential change-of-scenery deal in this case.”

Through both games, Brissett has targeted Harrison just four times for one reception and 33 yards. Three of those targets and his lone reception came in Week 1. He was targeted once in Week 2.

Usage at an all-time low

Harrison’s usage used to be much higher. He had a strong 2024 rookie season where he was second on the team to Trey McBride in targets (116), receptions (62), and yards (885). He led the team with eight touchdowns.

In 2025, though, he saw a massive decline. He started the year like normal and was on pace to lead the team in yards. He was the leading receiver in four of the first five weeks until Kyler Murray got hurt and Brissett took over. From there on, Harrison led the team in receiving just one week while Brissett favored Michael Wilson and McBride.

We’ll see if his usage picks up in Week 3 when the Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road.

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