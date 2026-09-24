Falcons-Packers Kalshi Market Moving in Atlanta's Favor

Week 3 of the NFL kicks off at Lambeau Field tonight, where the Green Bay Packers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Kalshi’s NFL market is heavily leaning toward the Packers with a 69% moneyline, while the Falcons have 31%.

The Packers also have a 4.5-point spread, while the game as a whole has a 43.5-point over/under. Trading $10 on the moneyline profits $3.98 on the Packers if they win and $20.74 on the Falcons.

TNF: Green Bay Packers vs Atlanta Falcons - Kalshi

Moneyline : Falcons (31%) vs Packers (69%)

: Falcons (31%) vs Packers (69%) Spread : Packers -4.5 (51%)

: Packers -4.5 (51%) Total: 43.5 (48% Over)

Falcons gaining steam on Kalshi

After a dreadful 0-2 start where opponents outscored the Falcons 54-16, they finally got some positive news. Michael Penix Jr. will make his season debut after tearing his ACL last season and take over at QB. He replaces Cooper Rush, who was filling in as starter and went for just 229 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.

To start the week, the Falcons had a 25% moneyline and were +5.5 on the spread. With Penix returning under center, the lines shifted in Atlanta’s direction. Penix’s confirmed return lifted Atlanta’s moneyline 6%, from 25% to 31%.

Packers play their part in the movement

Injuries for the Packers also play a role in the movement. Most notably, starting receiver Jayden Reed suffered a neck injury on the second play from scrimmage last week and could potentially miss the rest of the season.

Aside from Reed, five other Green Bay Starters have an injury designation ahead of Thursday Night Football, including starting offensive linemen Zach Bako-Bewele and Aaron Banks, as well as defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Falcons defensive struggles continue

Penix Jr. returning at QB is great news for the offense. However, the defense is where the majority of the struggles stem. Atlanta has allowed 27 points per game while only scoring 8 points per game.

The Falcons are allowing over 300 yards per game to opponents this season and allowed Bryce Young to carve them up last week for 287 passing yards and three touchdowns in the 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons are also 0-2 against the spread, failing to cover by 14.5 points on average. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime.

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