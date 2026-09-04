Richard Sherman Shares Major Detroit Lions Concern, Makes Bold Prediction

Prior to the start of the 2026 NFL season, pundits are sharing their opinions regarding who will land atop the division standings after 17 games.

Former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman recently shared on the latest edition of his podcast he believes the Detroit Lions defense is the biggest concern Dan Campbell must concern himself with.

Sherman explained, “They continue to be a great offense. The concern, the real concern is defensively, like when you lose Terrion Arnold to the system, then you got, you know, when is Brian Branch going to be healthy? When are your elite safeties going to be healthy? So, when is Brian Branch going to be back? When is Kerby Joseph going to be healthy? Like, those are two elite players.”

Branch and Joseph have both landed on the Physically Unable to Perform List to start the season. Their timetable to return is still undetermined.

“Well, we still have confidence that they can come back," said general manager Brad Holmes earlier this week. "You just can't really give an exact timeline. But yeah, I mean, they're both here, they're rehabbing, they're working hard. Just can't offer timeline. But yeah, the hopes is to have both of them back at some point.”

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Despite the challenges the defense is going to face all throughout the season, the former Seattle Seahawks defensive back still sees Dan Campbell's squad finishing the 2026 season as the NFC North division champions.

In 2025, the Lions finished with a 9-8 record and in fourth-place in the NFC North.

“I got the Lions. I got your Detroit Lions. Biased or unbiased, I feel like objectively they have the best quarterback. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the National League," Sherman said. "And for some reason, people forget about that until Detroit is just top five offensively, and you’re like Amon-Ra St. Brownn and Sam LaPorta and all these guys, Jameson Williams. But you forget the guy slinging a rock around the yard. And I think Jared Goff is going to have another really elite season.”

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