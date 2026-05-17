Roundtable: Easiest, Most Challenging Lions Games on Schedule

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff reacts to the 2026 NFL Schedule officially being revealed.

1.) What is the toughest game on Detroit Lions schedule?

Vito Chirco: I'm going to say taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 on Thursday Night Football. It's always tough playing in Buffalo, let alone on a night that will coincide with the first game in the history of the Bills’ new stadium: Highmark Stadium. “Bills Mafia” will be as loud and proud as ever before, furthering the hostility of the crowd toward Detroit for this primetime contest.

Christian Booher: I think the toughest game on the Lions' schedule this year is their trip to Buffalo in Week 2. Not only will that be a difficult environment due to the fact that it will be the Bills' first game in their new stadium, but the Bills have contender aspirations and have plenty of talent on their roster.

Defending Josh Allen isn't an easy task for any defense, and mobile quarterbacks have had the tendency to give the Lions' man-coverage oriented defense trouble. As a result, this could wind up being a shootout in the second week of the season.

Emmett Matasovsky: From a pure matchup standpoint, without international travel factored in, the toughest matchup might be against the Buffalo Bills in week two. Short rest for Detroit, with the Lions travelling as the away team in a hostile environment breaking in their stadium for the first time.

With the Munich game travel accounted for, the home matchup against the Bears for Thanksgiving is brutal. The Lions play their third game in 11 days after traveling out and back from Germany, playing a Buccaneers team (that is coming off of a bye) that always makes games interesting, and a short rest after that for a very strong Bears team. To add a cherry on top, the Lions travel back from Miami before flying out to Munich.

The Bears game comes at the end of a brutal stretch.

2.) Does any part of the Lions schedule really concern you?

Chirco: It's got to be the last four games on the schedule, with three of the four contests being on the road against divisional foes. It could be a brutal stretch for Detroit, taking on the Vikings in Week 15, the Bears in Week 17 and the Packers in Week 18.

Plus, it will hardly be a cakewalk squaring off with John Harbaugh and the N.Y. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16. At the same juncture, this will likely be a pivotal stretch of games that will determine whether the Lions make the playoffs in 2026.

Booher: My eyes are on two specific stretches that will define the Lions' season. The first is that stretch of three games in 12 days beginning with their international game and ending with their Thanksgiving game. This has traditionally been a huge measuring point for the team in the later part of the season, and I think this year will be no different.

However, I believe the biggest stretch of the season will be their final four games. The Lions play three divisional road games in that part of the schedule, and as a result they will have a chance to either cement their status as division champs or play their way back into the race at that point in the season.

Matasovsky: The stretch I mentioned in the last question (at Miami, vs. New England in Munich, vs. Tampa Bay, vs. Chicago on a short rest) in a brutal slate of four games in 18 days with tons of travel. While Miami and Tampa are not expected to be Super Bowl contenders, the attrition and lack of recovery adding up draws my concerns.

The other stretch to highlight is the four-week stretch to end the season (at Minnesota, vs. Giants, at Bears, at Packers) is a hard schedule. Three teams for the second time of the season, all on the road, is not an easy slate.

3.) What one road game would you book a trip to attend?

Chirco: It's got to be the trip to Munich, Germany, to face the New England Patriots in Week 10. It's already a great game on paper, and then it just happens to be in a country I've never been to. So, definitely sign me up for this road affair.

Booher: I think the Bills game will be an awesome environment. The energy surrounding the opening of the new stadium will be immaculate, and Buffalo has been known to be one of the most exciting tailgating environments in the league. The fan base will be rowdy celebrating the primetime atmosphere and the new stadium opening, and as a result this game will be a phenomenal watch.

Matasovsky: If I am picking one road game, I am going to Buffalo to help open their stadium in week two on Thursday Night Football. Everything about that matchup screams elite. Two teams eyeing the Super Bowl, two elite quarterbacks, primetime, Bills Mafia with the traveling Motown faithful, elite food in Buffalo (shoutout Elmore’s Wings in Amherst, NY), this matchup has it all.

The other matchup that would be a road matchup I would eye out is to Minnesota on December 20. Sunday Night Football after spending the weekend visiting my family in the area sounds like a great time.

4.) What will the Lions' record be at the bye week?

Chirco: I'm going to say 3-2, with wins against the Saints, Jets and Cardinals and losses against the Bills and Panthers – two playoff teams from a year ago – on the road.

Booher: I've got the Lions at 4-1 before the bye, with the lone loss coming to the Buffalo Bills. It really is a favorable draw for them early in the year, though they do play three of their first five on the road.

I think they can handle each of their first two home games against the Saints and Jets. Primetime trips to Buffalo and Carolina will be difficult, but at this point I'm in the camp that the Lions can split those two games at the very least. Additionally, I think they'll be eager to put up points against new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's former team in Week 5.

Matasovsky: Barring any preseason injuries or megadeal trades by the first five opponents, the bare minimum for the Lions should be 3-2, with expectations being 4-1 or 5-0 heading into the bye week. In my opinion, the Lions win opening night, drop their matchup at Buffalo, and have a three-game winning streak heading into their bye.

Give me 4-1, with the outside hope of 5-0 if the Lions can send the fans home sad in week two.

5.) What are your thoughts about the Detroit Lions' slate of home games this season?

Chirco: I think it's a manageable slate of games. I think the Lions could feasibly go 6-3, if not 7-2, in the home portion of their schedule (counting the international affair in Germany against New England).

Booher: The home slate isn't particularly appealing, especially with the Patriots game being moved to Germany. There are the staples against the divisional teams, and with the teams all being competitive those will be three solid games. I also am intrigued by the Giants game late in the year, as they'll be contending in the NFC East if their young core fits together nicely.

While there isn't a lot of star power on the Lions' slate of home games, there are plenty of storylines that should make the season an exciting one at Ford Field.

Matasovsky: The home slate is very beneficial to the Lions. Getting the Saints in week one is a blessing, as they are a team I have circled as a sleeper as the season goes on. I do dislike the Lions spending the last two weeks on the road, though.

Additionally, the only home game concerns reside in divisional opponents and Tampa Bay off of a bye week while the Lions travel from Munich. On paper, this is a season where the outside hope is that Motown wins their entire home slate in the regular season.