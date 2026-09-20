Roundtable: How Lions Kelvin Sheppard Can Rebound

The Detroit Lions OnSI staff recaps the Lions' Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

1. What happened to the Lions’ defense against the Bills?

Christian Booher: I think it was a perfect storm that the Lions walked into Thursday night. The energy appeared to be off the charts with the opening of the Bills' new stadium, and Josh Allen was the best version of himself. Additionally, the Lions had their own self-inflicted errors that would be difficult for any team to overcome with their array of miscommunications in the secondary as well as penalties on the offensive side.

In the days that have passed, it's been easier to process the fact that the Lions played well offensively aside from the struggles early in the game. However, they did not have a chance due to the fact that their defense played so poorly throughout the night.

Vito Chirco: The Lions’ secondary issues – and defensive woes as a whole - reared their ugly head (and in the worst way imaginable). It was an inexcusable performance from Kelvin Sheppard's unit, and one that needs to be erased from the memory bank immediately. If the struggles persist, Dan Campbell's squad will be in for a long season and fall far short of their lofty, Super Bowl-or-bust expectations.

2. Will Kelvin Sheppard rebound from a really bad game plan and the defense looking inept?

Booher: I think Sheppard should be on the hot seat due to the way the team has started the season. I don't think the Lions should be rash and fire him at this stage, but there should be some urgency to improve and do so quickly. Detroit has three winnable games with a chance to enter the bye week on a big-time high note, but with the defense playing this way could make it difficult.

I also think some blame should be cast on general manager Brad Holmes for the offseason they've had. Detroit's free agency additions have not had promising returns through two games, and while there's still plenty of time to turn it around, there's some pressure mounting.

Chirco: At this juncture, I'm concerned that he won't. Throughout his entire tenure as Lions defensive coordinator, he's struggled with making proper adjustments and play calls. And I just don't know if he's got the right scheme for this current batch of Lions talent. Subsequently, I could see the team's defensive issues lingering throughout the course of the season.

3. Are you concerned about linebacker Jack Campbell?

Booher: I'm not concerned about Jack Campbell. He's steadily improved throughout his first three seasons, and while he's struggled out of the gate I think he's a supremely focused player and will be eager to improve on his tough showing against the Bills.

Campbell is a leader of the Lions' defense, and deserved the extension he got this offseason. While he still has some room to grow, I think Campbell will ultimately return to form and be a big part of the team's success this season.

Chirco: Although it was just one game, I am. Based on Campbell's PFF grade for the week, it was the second-worst performance of his career (and one he'd like to forget real quick). James Cook ran all over Campbell and Detroit's linebacker unit, and Campbell & Co. had no answer all night for Cook and the Bills’ entire offense. The Pro Bowl linebacker was seemingly a step or two slow throughout the entirety of the contest, and did not look anything like his typical self. He needs to rebound in the worst way headed into the Lions’ Week 3 contest with the Jets.

4. What have been your early impressions of Drew Petzing?

Booher: Overall, I think Petzing called a good game against the Bills. It's easy to see why he and Jared Goff have connected so well, as Goff has looked comfortable in the first two games and has played really well.

Petzing still has some work to do with consistency, as the offense has scored a total of 17 points in the first half over the first two games. Starting faster would go a long way toward helping the team be in better position in future games.

Chirco: I think Petzing has been decent so far. Presently, I'm more worried about the Lions not having a proper No. 2 back plus being void of a capable No. 3 wide receiver. And I'm also concerned that Detroit's pass protection will experience its fair share of struggles as the season progresses. So, I'm more worried about all that than Petzing's play-calling at this point.

5. What are your early thoughts about playing the Jets at Ford Field?

Booher: On paper, this game should be a winnable one for the Lions as they come back home. However, the Jets were one of the surprise teams last week as they handled the Tennessee Titans. Former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has a chance to get his team to 2-0 with a game against the Packers this week.

I think the Lions should be able to handle business, but Geno Smith has had the Lions' number throughout his career. With Garrett Wilson and first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq as top options, Smith has an arsenal that could give the Lions' defense problems.

Chirco: I think Aaron Glenn will have his troops ready for the Week 3 matchup with Detroit. Not only is it a chance to beat his former team, but it's also a chance to continue proving his worth as an NFL head man.

Glenn's team recorded a solid 23-10 win over the Titans in Week 1, with Geno Smith throwing for 215 yards on 79 percent passing and Breece Hall rushing for 102 yards and a score. Consequently, at this present moment, I believe that Campbell's squad will have its hands full with the Jets next Sunday.