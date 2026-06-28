Roundtable: How Much Blame Should Brad Holmes Accept for Terrion Arnold?

The Detroit Lions On SI staff assesses the Terrion Arnold arrest fallout, how big of a distraction it will be for the Lions to navigate and whether the former Alabama defensive back will ever play another down of football in Detroit.

1. Has Terrion Arnold played his last down with the Detroit Lions?

Christian Booher: The Terrion Arnold situation is a very unfortunate one. I certainly hope for his sake that the allegations surrounding him are false, and that he can come back and play for the Lions. However, through the legal system, there is often a high standard of proof to bring a warrant and as a result, I have my concerns that, in fact, he has played his final snap for the Lions. We shall see how everything plays out, but the future appears bleak at this point.

Vito Chirco: I believe Arnold has played his last snap as a member of the Lions secondary. I know he’s “innocent until proven guilty,” and I’m all for second chances. However, I don’t think he will (or should) get that chance at redemption with the Lions. And if Detroit does cut ties with the former first-round pick, it will be an unfortunate admission of the fact that Arnold did not work out in Detroit, both on and off the field.

Emmett Matasovsky: While I will say it is extremely early in the legal process to attach superlatives, I believe it is likely that Arnold has played his last down as a Lion. The timeline for the process might mean Arnold is not eligible to play before November, in the case where he is not guilty. However, then he will have to face discipline from the NFL, if there is any.

It is not a great spot for the corner to be in. The trial results could also mean Arnold saw his last down of NFL football entirely. However, my pre-trial and bail announcement gut says yes, Arnold is finished as a Lion.

2. Do you think Rock Ya-Sin is the top option to replace Terrion Arnold?

Booher: At this point, I think Ya-Sin is the best option to replace Arnold heading into training camp. There are other intriguing options, but Ya-Sin's career body of work certainly indicates that he should be next in line.

I'm also keeping an eye on Ennis Rakestraw, who got some first-team work in the spring while Arnold was limited. If he can stay healthy, Rakestraw has the ability to cause some chaos on the depth chart.

Chirco: I believe that Ya-Sin and Roger McCreary will compete for the starting outside corner job previously occupied by Arnold. And I believe that Detroit would be in good hands with either corner manning the job. With that said, I also see Ennis Rakestraw Jr. vying for snaps at the position, and playing a significant role as a reserve defensive back in 2026.

Matasovsky: I think Ya-Sin is the top candidate if the Lions stay internal. While there are Pro Bowlers and All-Pro corners unsigned, they are years removed from those honors. Ya-Sin had very good stretches in 2025 that warranted an extension.

That said, Nick Whiteside is another name to monitor. In sparing action last year, he had good reps.

3. How much is GM Brad Holmes to blame?

Booher: Any time a situation like this happens, the general manager will certainly get some flack for making the decision to draft the player. However, with what the media has seen from Arnold and the type of person he has been, these allegations are certainly a shock. Because of the shocking nature of these allegations, I personally don't think that too much blame should be cast in Holmes' direction.

One big thing Arnold had in his favor was the relationship he had with Nick Saban at Alabama, and Saban is notorious for being one of the toughest college coaches. As a result, his character likely checked all of the team's boxes.

Chirco: I don’t think it’s fair to “kill” Brad Holmes for taking the Alabama defensive back No. 24 overall in the 2024 draft. He was highly touted coming out of the SEC powerhouse, and he had received the Nick Saban stamp of approval. However, it’s also fair to admit that Arnold has not worked out in the Motor City, and Holmes subsequently has failed to draft a No. 1-caliber, shutdown cornerback in his time as Lions GM. And that, to me, has been one of the biggest shortcomings of the Holmes era.

Matasovsky: For the Arnold situation, Holmes could not have foreseen that on draft night. If anything, Arnold was a "high-character" pick with a great work ethic and a Nick Saban endorsement.

Could he have addressed the corner position during the 2026 draft besides selecting Keith Abney? Perhaps, but there was no consensus “reach” pick until Abney was off the board.

However, I will say that the 2024 class, as of right now, is an extreme failure. Among six players, only two of them have been credited as a primary starter for the whole season, while another three players have yet to appear in their 15th NFL game after 34 opportunities. Between injuries, a few more injuries (had to mention it twice), and a stagnation in development, the 2024 class has set Motown back entering 2026.

4. Do you think this saga will become too big of a distraction?

Booher: The Lions have done a good job traditionally of staying focused under Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell. Time will tell if this situation is the one that becomes too big of a distraction, but I foresee the Lions trying to do some damage control. I also have viewed Campbell as one of the more steadfast coaches in the league in terms of how he handles issues, and as a result, I think Detroit will address it early in training camp.

Chirco: I don’t know if “distraction” is the right word. But, the situation with Arnold has already taken attention away from the rest of the Lions roster and generated negative headlines. And even after a verdict is handed down in the Arnold case, I believe there will continue to be negative press facing Dan Campbell’s squad.

I believe the Lions, equipped with strong leaders like Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson, will be able to manage. Yet, this will still be a difficult situation for Campbell & Co. to navigate headed into training camp.

Matasovsky: I think it has become too big of a distraction already. The Lions now have to field repeated questions about a corner that struggled to meet the standard on the field, with his off-the-field decisions now facing scrutiny.

At the end of the day, the NFL is a success-based business, and the lack of success on the field by Arnold amplifies the amount of noise. This is not a prime player facing a scandal; this is a player facing a make-or-break season. The saga will grow with each court headline, which could make a split from Arnold the best route.

5. Has the reaction from former NFL players been fair?

Booher: Everyone has different experience with their counterparts in the NFL, and as a result I think the reactions have absolutely been fair. Players routinely defend each other in tough times, and that's why I'm not surprised by the reaction from those across the league who have defended Arnold's character.

On the flip side, there have also been people who have been critical of his decision-making, and that is fair, too. If the allegations are in fact true, then this is an instance of poor decision-making on the player's part. Ultimately, it will be a challenging few weeks for the defensive back, as he navigates the repercussions of some ill-fated actions.

Chirco: While the reaction has been mostly critical, I believe it’s also been fair. Plain and simple, Arnold made a stupid decision to put himself in a situation where he could now face life behind bars. He’s likely played his last down as an NFL player as a result, and he has no one to blame but himself.

Matasovsky: The legal route has yet to run its course, which makes this a tough question. It was an error in judgement by either Arnold or his circle that led to this court date, no doubt. Calling that out is absolutely fair.

Additionally, if Arnold indeed loses his playing career as a result of the legal process, the statement of “throwing his life away” would certainly apply. These players calling him out understand the sacrifices and hard work needed to even see the field for a single game. Arnold has the talent to be a starter in the NFL, and this alleged lapse in judgement is receiving outcry from players who have been in his shoes or wished to have the same opportunity.

While acknowledging that the legal process is still playing out, I will say that it is a fair reaction to Arnold’s situation.