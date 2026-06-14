Roundtable: Lions 2026 Minicamp Preview

The Detroit Lions On SI staff takes a look at the week ahead as the Lions get ready for mandatory minicamp.

1. What was your biggest takeaway from three weeks of OTAs?

Christian Booher: With the nature of the practices being mostly walkthroughs with some situational work mixed in, I think the biggest takeaways are still yet to come. However, it's very clear that the Lions have a different outlook for this season than in years past with the intensity they're approaching the season with.

Dan Campbell has not been shy about his desire to bring a heightened level of intensity to everything the team does. There's a renewed hunger within the team as well, and this could serve them well for the upcoming campaign.

Vito Chirco: To me, it’s the fact that the Lions have an increased amount of depth on both sides of the ball and consequently more jobs that will be up for grabs and competed for in the coming weeks and months ahead. I believe that can only help Dan Campbell’s squad, and make it increasingly ready for the 2026 regular season.

Emmett Matasovsky: The biggest takeaway is the uncertainty in the defensive back room heading into the season. There is an open competition for the corner spots, with Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw each facing their own comebacks from injury.

Meanwhile, at safety, the Lions are looking at a presumed safety starting pairing of Chuck Clark and Christian Izien for Week 1. There has been little-to-no confidence or certainty regarding injury comebacks for Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

2. Do you like Kelvin Sheppard acknowledging the team may play more nickel coverage?

Booher: I do think it'll be good for the team to play more nickel. They've been very set in their ways in recent years, and this to me signals Sheppard has a willingness to adapt. Change can be good, and the Lions have the ability to be versatile in the secondary with the players they brought in this offseason.

Detroit's schematic shift from playing base to playing more nickel also shows that the Lions feel good about what they have in the secondary even with the uncertainty surrounding Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph's injuries. They have multiple options to play the nickel spot, and could get creative with how they utilize these players.

Chirco: Yes. I appreciate the transparency from the second-year defensive coordinator. On top of that, I believe it’s crucial for defenses to be versatile and show different looks here and there. I think it helps good defenses really flex their muscles and be as productive as possible. So, I’m a fan of it, and do believe this could help Sheppard’s unit be more productive in 2026.

Matasovsky: Based on the loss of Alex Anzalone in free agency, it is a natural shift that adapts to the personnel a team has, and adaptability is how teams maintain their success (or build for growth). This is a positive step.

Now, naturally, with any coach at a press conference, I will have a “wait-and-see” approach until the snap counts and formations for Week 1 are finalized. Honestly, in the age of scheme-based matchups, I may have to wait until Week 4 for a final evaluation.

3. What do you want to learn from minicamp this week?

Booher: I'd like to learn more about where things stand in the offensive line competition. Ben Bartch likely won't be participating, but the other competitors for the guard and tackle spots should all be in action which should allow for a look at how the Lions view their first-team offensive line.

I'll be interested to see if Juice Scruggs gets more work with the first-team, as well as who gets the most work with the starters out of Blake Miller and Larry Borom at right tackle. While these battles won't be decided until training camp, minicamp can set a solid forecast of expectations for the team moving forward.

Chirco: I still want to learn more about the health status of Detroit’s starting safety duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Unfortunately, I don’t believe the outlook is promising for either Pro Bowl-caliber defensive back with training camp on the horizon. I also wouldn’t mind hearing more from the coaching staff on how Ennis Rakestraw is performing, plus how the defensive backs room as a whole is shaping up.

Matasovsky: Obviously, the remaining questions on lingering injuries, Jahmyr Gibbs negotiating for an extension, and honestly, Gibbs’s entire offseason remain my questions. In addition, rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder is one player I would love to hear more from this upcoming week.

4. What is an underrated position battle to watch this week?

Booher: I've already mentioned the offensive line, so I'll go with the nickel spot. The Lions have multiple players with experience in this area, and as a result any of them could theoretically fill this void left by Amik Robertson's departure.

Detroit could choose any one of Roger McCreary, Christian Izien, Avonte Maddox or even rookie Keith Abney. That's just to name a few, as there could always be surprises heading into training camp as well.

Chirco: I’m really intrigued to see Malcolm Rodriguez battle it out with rookie Jimmy Rolder for the WILL linebacker job. Rodriguez is conceivably the favorite to win the job due to his NFL experience. However, I believe that Rolder will prove to be a viable competitor for the gig during both minicamp and training camp this summer.

Matasovsky: The battle for the interior offensive line remains the top question, and while it may not be “underrated,” per se, it is the most crucial. There are a lot of names battling for time and spots. Tate Ratledge is a player that should be comfortably marked as a starter. Then, Christian Mahogany returns, but Juice Scruggs, a healthy Miles Frazier, potentially Giovanni Manu switching inside, and UDFA Melvin Priestly all could factor in.

A few more sports to look at are the battle for the No. 3 WR job, as Isaac TeSlaa has a few new bodies in the room to win the role over. The battle between Malcolm Rodriguez and Jimmy Rolder could heat up as the season progresses, along with D.J. Wonnum and Derrick Moore competing for snaps.

5. Which player needs to have a standout week at minicamp?

Booher: I think minicamp could be pivotal for a number of players, and one I'm specifically looking to is Dominic Lovett. The second-year wideout had a very small role last year, and may have been challenged for a spot by someone like rookie Kendrick Law. Unfortunately, Law suffered a season-ending injury and as a result more opportunities could come available for Lovett.

There's some veteran talent challenging for roster spots with players like Tom Kennedy and Cedrick Wilson Jr., so Lovett will have to earn his spot. However, he was impressive in minicamp and could carve out a nice role if he's able to put together an impressive minicamp performance.

Chirco: I’m going to go with safety Dan Jackson. The second-year pro suffered a leg injury during training camp a year ago, and proceeded to miss the entirety of his rookie campaign. With the additional depth that Detroit added to the safeties room this offseason (e.g. Christian Izien and Chuck Clark), Jackson’s roster spot could very well be in jeopardy headed into the upcoming season. Subsequently, I believe it’s vital for him to have a strong minicamp, plus a solid showing during training camp.

Matasovsky: Giovanni Manu is a player I am marking “on the outside looking in,” much like I did with Hendon Hooker and Brodric Martin last year. Manu has not developed enough, or stayed healthy, with the Lions. The switch to guard and Dan Campbell’s ‘we will see’ comments imply there is a lot needed for Manu to make the 53-man (and even the practice squad).

Mekhi Wingo has some heat on his seat from Skyler Gill-Howard’s selection, and last year’s consistently healthy scratch could benefit from a ‘prove-it’ week. Finally, all the UDFAs, namely Priestly and Kyre Duplessis, need big weeks to avoid becoming roster cuts, as the Lions gear up for summer camp and find a few more players for internal competition.