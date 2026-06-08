Should Lions Have Done Whatever It Took To Land Myles Garrett?

When All-Pro EDGE Myles Garrett requested a trade out of Cleveland in early 2025, Detroit Lions fans immediately began talking about bringing the prolific pass-rusher to the Motor City.

Garrett undoubtedly would have formed a lethal pass-rushing tandem with Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, consequently taking Kelvin Sheppard’s defense to the next level.

It would have been a dream come true for Lions fans, who have been begging Detroit general manager Brad Holmes to acquire a sufficient EDGE running mate for Hutchinson since the day he was drafted.

It wasn’t meant to be, though. Garrett is now a member of the L.A. Rams and teammates with former Lions signal-caller Matthew Stafford.

Yet, the question still exists: Should Holmes have done everything in his power to bring the future Pro Football Hall of Famer to Detroit?

As much as Garrett would have been a godsend, the simple answer is no.

That is not meant to be a knock on Garrett's ability, either. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick is one of the very best defensive players of his generation, and remains highly productive.

In fact, the seven-time Pro Bowler is coming off a career-best campaign in which he recorded career-high marks in sacks (23), tackles for loss (33) and QB hits (39). He also earned AP Defensive Player of the Year honors and a 92.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts, tops among all EDGE defenders in 2025.

Along with all that, he has amassed double-digit sacks in eight straight seasons, and remains extremely capable of wreaking havoc against opposing passers on a weekly basis.

Adding a player of his caliber would have instantaneously turned Dan Campbell’s squad into legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

However, acquiring Garrett would have also come at a seismic cost, conflicting with Holmes’ rather budget-conscious, conservative strategy to construct the Lions.

Any trade for Garrett would have almost certainly cost Holmes & Co. multiple high-end draft picks, including at least one first-round selection, plus a player of wide receiver Jameson Williams’ caliber.

Detroit has become one of the NFL's deepest rosters because Holmes has consistently made the most of his draft picks. He’s drafted a number of high-impact players since becoming the organization’s GM in 2021, including Hutchinson, Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta and Kerby Joseph.

The financial ramifications of a deal for Garrett would have also likely dissuaded Holmes from pulling the trigger.

Garrett is set to earn roughly $37 million in 2026, and the Lions are already dealing with a number of major contract commitments, including a looming hefty contract extension for Gibbs.

The Lions, under Holmes’ guidance, have built a roster capable of making the playoffs on a yearly basis.

Mortgaging the future for a player approaching his 31st birthday would have been a stark departure from Holmes’ approach to build a perennial contender.

That does not mean pursuing Garrett wouldn’t have been worth it.

Difference-making talents like Garrett only become available every so often, and playoff contenders like Detroit should always look for ways to put themselves over the top.

However, there is a difference between making a strong, competitive offer and doing "whatever it takes."

If "whatever it takes" meant parting with multiple draft assets and a proven commodity like Williams, the price would have ultimately been too rich for Holmes’ liking (and rightfully so).

Detroit's roster, as currently structured, is already among the NFL's deepest. Additionally, Holmes has demonstrated a knack for finding valuable contributors, on both sides of the ball, without sacrificing the organization's future.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, Garrett would have provided a significant upgrade to the Lions’ pass-rushing unit. An EDGE duo of Garrett and Hutchinson would have been a nightmare for opposing offenses.

However, it’d be a grave mistake to discount the fact that Super Bowl windows can evaporate quickly, especially when teams abandon their long-term visions. The Lions are contenders today because Holmes has stayed true to his disciplined approach.

Passing on a blockbuster, needle-moving trade for Garrett may not have generated headlines, but it likely was the right move for a franchise focused on sustained success.