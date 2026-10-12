6 Lions Candidates Who Could Replace Tom Kennedy, Return Punts

The Detroit Lions will be without wide receiver Tom Kennedy for the remainder of the 2026 NFL season.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news that the special teams ace and longest tenured member of the roster would need surgery to repair a significant MCL injury.

According to NFL media, "HC Dan Campbellw as hopeful Kennedy's absence would be shorter but further testing revealed the extent of the damage."

Speaking with local reporters, the former NFL tight end indicated he did not want wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to return punts on a full-time basis, but would be in the mix on occasion.

The front office is currently looking across the league for potential replacements, but since the team is on a bye week, there is no real urgency this week.

Detroit next takes the field following their Week 6 bye next Sunday against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Here are six Lions candidates who could fill in, while general manager Brad Holmes surveys the landscape to potentially add a new member to the roster.

Jacob Saylors

While Saylors is not an elite touchdown threat, he has served admirably as the kick returner since last season.

According to the team, he ranked seventh in the NFL last season (27.2 yards/return).

He led the Lions and ranked ninth in the NFL with 897 kickoff return yards in 2025. He joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent after signing with the Bengals, following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jameson Williams

The speedy wideout is always a threat to return a punt to the end zone due to his speed and elusiveness.

Similar to St. Brown, Detroit may not be comfortable with an offensive weapon serving in this role.

Dominic Lovett

Campbell indicated Lovett was in the mix and could be an ideal first choice to replace the injured wideout. Lovett is currently on the practice squad.

In 12 games last season, he recorded one kickoff return for 22 yards.

Sione Vaki

Vaki has seen his role expanded in Detroit's offense as this season has progressed. He is considered among the top special teams players in the league.

"Ultimately in order to do well, you need good players," said special teams coach Dave Fipp. "And so we've been fortunate here since I've been here. We've had a lot of really good special teams players and a lot of guys embrace that role. And that really starts with (General manager Brad (Holmes) and those guys drafting good players and making sure that the bottom of the roster are guys that can help and contribute.

"Obviously (Lions Head Coach) Dan (Campbell) doing the same thing. So yeah, I mean we’ve still got our hands full and we got a long season to go, but yeah, a lot of the success starts at the very top and it really is the players.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown did put the football on the ground a couple of time against the Cardinals. While he excels in many categories, it would be wise to only use the former first-round pick in spot duty to return punts.

Detroit can ill afford to lose St. Brown or any other key weapon for an extended period of time.

Khalil Dorsey

While lacking in return experience, he did serve as the punt returner after Kennedy departed the game in Week 5.

Dorsey has been a staple on special teams for the past few seasons. He could be used as the backup option, should the primary choice also go down with injury.