Lions OT Penei Sewell: O-Line Anchor Is Most Important Player of 2026

In an offseason that was somewhat topsy turvy, the Detroit Lions have made plenty of changes.

While they still have a solid core of players intact, change has been the dominant storyline for general manager Brad Holmes. Even offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who has posted three-straight All-Pro seasons, will have to make a change in 2026.

After five seasons as the team's right tackle, Sewell is expected to slide over and play on the left side in 2026. He's been one of the team's steadiest forces since he was drafted seventh overall in 2021, and now will be tasked with switching sides of the offensive line and anchoring Jared Goff's blindside.

Sewell is a multi-year captain and one of the top offensive linemen in all of football. As he begins his journey playing a new position amidst some changes, he has the chance to be the stabilizing force amidst a new-look offensive line.

For this reason, Sewell enters the 2026 season as the most important player on the Lions' roster.

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Why Sewell is so important

Sewell carries a heavy legacy in this era of Detroit Lions football. He was the first player Holmes drafted as general manager, as he selected Sewell seventh overall to begin the team's rebuild amidst the leadership change.

The Oregon product has been everything the team has hoped he would be. He quickly ascended to the level of the best in the league, and has been a First Team All-Pro each of the last three seasons. He gives the team the benefit of having one of the most athletic and best pass-protecting linemen at this level.

Sewell's importance ratchets up a notch in 2026. After five years on the right side, head coach Dan Campbell has indicated that the team plans to move him to the left side to replace the departed Taylor Decker.

Aside from quarterback and EDGE, the left tackle position may be the most important in football due to the responsibility of protecting passers from rushers they may not see. As a result, Sewell carries a heavy role in 2026.

Sewell's strengths and weaknesses

Sewell's athleticism is among the best of any offensive linemen in the NFL. He routinely is able to get to the second level in Detroit's run game, and can get to key blocks to help spring big runs for Jahmyr Gibbs.

His athleticism certainly translates to pass-protection, as he has allowed just four sacks in the past three years and has allowed just 31 hurries in his entire career.

Durability has been a huge bonus, as he has been able to withstand the bumps and bruises that come with playing his position to the tune of missing just two possible starts in his career.

While weaknesses are hard to find within his game, Sewell could endure some challenges switching to the left side. The footwork and his stance will have to be flipped, which could lead to some lumps early in the season despite the fact that he made several starts on the left side as a rookie.

While he could endure some of these challenges early, the organization is confident that there will be a minimal adjustment for him playing the new spot.

What happens if Sewell gets hurt?

It would be a huge hit to the offensive line if Sewell were to miss time. After releasing Decker on the. heels of a contract dispute, the group has gotten younger. Detroit made several additions to the offensive line, including drafting Blake Miller in the first-round and signing Larry Borom to a one-year deal in free agency.

Miller and Borom are expected to compete for the right tackle job, with the loser of the competition likely to be next in line should Sewell go down. The presence of Borom lessens the need for MIller to start right away, but if Sewell were to be injured the Lions would have to thrust him into action and live with the ensuing growing pains.

Gio Manu is still in the fold, as he enters his third season looking to prove he belongs. Manu has struggled to assert himself, with just one start and four total appearances over his first two seasons. With the added pieces to the room, Manu is on the roster bubble entering training camp.

The Lions also made changes on the interior offensive line this offseason, with Ben Bartch, Cade Mays and Juice Scruggs also joining the fold. The unit could have as many as three or even four new starters, so Sewell is a stabilizing force that would be missed dearly if he were to suffer an injury.

Why we ranked Sewell here

Sewell is considered a veteran of the roster now entering his sixth year, and is totally familiar with the standard the Lions have established under Campbell. As a result, his leadership presence is equally as important as what he provides on the field.

He's one of the highest performing linemen in the league, and with Detroit's run-first identity he will be key to establishing the group's success. Quarterback Jared Goff is also at his best in a clean pocket, and as the left tackle Sewell will be prominent in that effort.

Overall, Sewell is a multi-year captain who carries a heavy burden in the team's chances of going from worst back to first in the NFC North. If he can continue to play at the level he's established, he'll once again be considered among the best players in the entire NFL.