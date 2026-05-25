10 Players to Watch at Lions' 2026 OTAs

The Detroit Lions have been battling through the offseason workout schedule, and will kick things up a notch starting this week with organized team activities.

Though the team has been conducting workouts for the better part of the last month, the team will be allowed to do more with OTAs per the NFL rules, as they can conduct non-contact team drills during their three sessions, all of which will be three days.

Here are 10 players to watch when the Lions begin organized team activities later this week.

OT Blake Miller

The Lions' first-round pick in this year's draft will have plenty of eyes on him. After Taylor Decker was released, Miller is expected to compete for a starting job right away opposite of All-Pro Penei Sewell.

Miller proved to be extremely durable in college, making over 50 starts in his four seasons at Clemson. He's expected to be competing for the right tackle job, which is where he spent his time in college.

With the reputation of dependability that Miller built for himself in college, it would not be surprising to see him acclimate rather quickly and really push veteran free agent signing Larry Borom for a starting job.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Detroit lost multi-year starter and defensive captain Alex Anzalone this offseason in free agency, which creates a big vacancy in Detroit's defense. While Jack Campbell signed a four-year contract extension and is anticipated to take over Anzalone's leadership role, someone will need to pick up where he left off as the team's WILL linebacker.

Enter Rodriguez, who returns to Detroit on a one-year deal that essentially operates as a prove-it contract. He has starting experience dating back to his rookie year, where he started 15 games, and was a starter once again in 2024 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Now, Rodriguez must prove that he still has what it takes to work with Campbell and fellow starter Derrick Barnes. The Lions also signed Damone Clark and drafted Jimmy Rolder, so it will be competitive. However, if he has a strong offseason, Rodriguez should be able to play his way into a significant role for the Lions' defense.

OT Penei Sewell

Sewell has proven plenty throughout his five NFL seasons, but likely faces a challenge heading into his sixth. The three-time All-Pro selection is expected to be moved from right tackle to left, replacing veteran Taylor Decker who held the role for 10 years.

With the position change, Sewell will have to adjust from playing on the right side to the left. This could come with some ups and downs, as is natural in the NFL. However, he does have experience playing the spot as he started several games there in place of an injured Decker as a rookie in 2021.

OTAs will likely be the first opportunity to see Sewell play the position in a team setting, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in this setting.

EDGE Ahmed Hassanein

Hassanein is beginning a critical second season and could use a strong start to the offseason workout program. He generated some optimism with his performance in training camp, but suffered an injury in the preseason finale that led to him being waived with an injury designation.

Though he would eventually return to the Lions later in the season, he was unable to get into action as he never got back on the active roster. The team made several additions at his position, and now he finds himself in a battle for a roster spot in 2026.

C Cade Mays

The Lions overhauled their offensive line, and their headlining free agent signing was Mays. He inked a three-year deal, which indicates that the team hopes he can be the long-term answer at center following Frank Ragnow's 2025 retirement.

Detroit leaned on Graham Glasgow at the position last year, but the veteran struggled with injuries and was ultimately released. Now, Mays will have his first chance to showcase his ability playing the pivot in Detroit's offense.

As mentioned earlier, the Lions' offensive line has a new look. Mays will be at the center of it all, and his performance will go a long way toward reviving the team's consistency in the run game.

CB Roger McCreary

Detroit has some injuries in the secondary that could alter how they look in this area, with Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph and Terrion Arnold all dealing with ailments. As a result, some of the newcomers to the group could have an opportunity to shine.

McCreary is one option, as he could wind up having a significant role within the defense. Signing a one-year deal, he has nickel experience and could be a replacement for Amik Robertson.

Detroit has valued versatility in its defensive backs, and McCreary has that with his ability to play both inside and outside. As a result, he could wind up being a nice asset for coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

RB Isiah Pacheco

Detroit traded away David Montgomery earlier this offseason, and replaced him by signing Pacheco. After beginning his career in Kansas City, Pacheco will come to Detroit as the new second option behind one of the most explosive players in the league, Jahmyr Gibbs.

Pacheco's biggest trait is his powerful running ability. The fifth-year running back is known for his ability to gain yards after contact, and he has some breakaway speed as well. Detroit has expressed excitement about what Pacheco brings to the table, and his running style should serve as an excellent complement to Gibbs' explosiveness.

EDGE Payton Turner

One of the quieter signings this offseason was Detroit's decision to bring in Turner, but there's a lot of intrigue within that move. A former first-round pick in 2021, Turner has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.

Turner missed all of the 2025 season with an injury, and has appeared in a total of 31 games since being drafted. With five career sacks, there's ability here but he simply hasn't been on the field consistently enough to make good on his potential.

There's going to be a competition for spots opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, and Turner could factor into it. OTAs will offer a first look at whether Turner is able to get an opportunity, or if he'll have to battle for a roster spot in training camp.

WR Isaac TeSlaa

The Lions gave TeSlaa a modest opportunity as a rookie, and for the most part he delivered. He caught a total of 16 passes last year, and six of them were for touchdowns. With his unique blend of size and speed, there could be a second-year breakout for the young wideout in store.

Kalif Raymond departed in free agency, and as a result the Lions could have more opportunities available for TeSlaa. There are still plenty of weapons, and it's hard to see TeSlaa cutting significantly into Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jameson Williams' target shares.

However, if he ascends to the level the Lions hope he can, it would not be surprising to see TeSlaa have a big second year within Drew Petzing's offense.

DT Tyleik Williams

Detroit's 2025 first-round pick could have a bigger role awaiting him in his second season. The team lost both DJ Reader and Roy Lopez in free agency, and as a result they could wind up looking more to Williams next to Alim McNeill.

When the Lions drafted him, they saw Williams as a player who has the ability to play both the nose tackle and three-technique positions within their defense. Williams has run-stuffing ability, but unlocking the pass-rush side of his game could be the key to him taking the next step as a consistent interior defender.