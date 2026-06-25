Terrion Arnold Booked For Kidnapping, Armed Robbery: Photo Released

The Detroit Lions have a key member of their defense facing major charges.

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, a first-round pick of the team in 2024, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery surrounding an alleged incident in February. Arnold surrendered voluntarily upon the warrant being issued.

Arnold's charges come as the latest development in this case, which has been ongoing since February. It stems from an alleged armed robbery and kidnapping that occurred in Tampa, where two people believed to have stolen Arnold's belongings were lured back to an AirBNB and beaten as retribution for the alleged theft.

His representation responded to the allegations and maintained his innocence in the case, while the Lions provided a statement electing not to comment on the matter amidst the ongoing legal process.

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence," wrote Denise White, CEO of EAG Sports Management, in a statement provided to Lions OnSI. "There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences. Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

Throughout the offseason, Arnold's representatives have maintained that he is innocent. Additionally, head coach Dan Campbell noted that he believed what he had been told by the player. The two parties were observed having a discussion at the conclusion of the team's offseason workouts last week.

The cornerback's mugshot emerged online Wednesday. He is expected to make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

Detroit Lions Terrion Arnold booked after being arrested @CBooher_ @DetroitPodcast pic.twitter.com/mWtd3OIJUG — Detroit Lions On SI (@AllLionsFN) June 25, 2026

State Attorney Suzy Lopez of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Tampa, Florida released a statement on social media surrounding the incident.

"No one has the right to take the law into their own hands," Lopez wrote. "A dispute over missing property does not justify kidnapping, violence or retaliation. We will continue to pursue justice for the three victims by holding everyone accountable for their action."

Six people were initially arrested in connection with the case, including Bokai Hilton who is accused of being in charge of coordinating the robbery. Others arrested include Arianna Del Valle, Jasmine Randazzo, Lyndell Hudson III, Christion Williams and Freddie Hughes.

According to a press release from Tampa Police containing the allegations of the incident, Arnold and three others reported a loss of property to authorities on Feb. 3. This included items worth more than $250,000 in total. That same day, the victims were lured to a residence by Randazzo and Del Valle at the direction of Arnold and Hilton.

The victims arrived at the apartment around midnight on Feb. 4, where Williams and Hudson were waiting for them hiding. They eventually found the victims, hitting them and holding them at gunpoint. Allegedly, the incident was conducted with Del Valle taking video and sending it to other conspirators, including Arnold.

"Investigators found Del Valle streamed the incident to Arnold, Hilton, and Hughes, as they were traveling to the apartment," the press release stated. "Investigators also found a group chat with all defendants was created, where Arnold and Hilton reportedly gave directions to Del Valle, Williams, and Hudson during the assault. About an hour later, Arnold, Hilton, Hughes, and another individual arrived at the apartment. It was reported Arnold directed them to go inside the residence. While the assault was still occurring, Hughes, Hudson, and Williams stole personal property belonging to the victims."

Following that, the release states that the victims were escorted out by the suspects and then left the scene.

Arnold has appeared in 24 games with 22 starts in his career, recording 18 passes defensed and one interception.