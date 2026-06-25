Terrion Arnold Will Remain Locked Up, Pretrial Detention Hearing Date Set

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold appeared in court Thursday via satelite for the first time in connection with a Florida alleged kidnapping and armed robbery plot.

Arnold is set for a pretrial detention hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, and will be held without bond until then. The state attorney has said it will be pushing for no release prior to his trial at the upcoming hearing.

During the court case, Arnold's lawyer stated that he "is absolutely denying" the allegations. He will be held in jail without bond until his pretrial detention hearing because judge J. Logan Murphy explained that he was arrested on six first-degree felonies that are categorized by the state as dangerous crimes.

The Lions' cornerback is currently facing three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. His charges carry a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.

Arnold surrendered voluntarily to a warrant that was issued, and his representation has denied his involvement dating back to the initial court order that tied him to the incident in late February.

He is accused of being a main conspirator of luring victims to an apartment where they were beaten after allegedly stealing his items. There have been six others arrested in conjunction with the case.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Would Detroit Lions Salary Cap Be Wrecked If Terrion Arnold Gets Cut?

Detroit Lions player Terrion Arnold made his first appearance in court today on kidnapping and robbery charges. He's being held with no bond until his pretrial detention hearing on Monday, where prosecutors will argue to keep him behind bars without bond until trial. pic.twitter.com/pLZUiIhdWE — Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office (@HillsboroughSAO) June 25, 2026

In early Februrary, Arnold reported items of up to $250,000 in total value stolen to Tampa Police. He believed his personal driver may have been responsible.

Allegedly, he and other associates then coordinated a plot to lure the personal driver and two other associates back to an apartment and beat them as retribution.

Two defendants in the case, Arianna Del Valle and Jasmine Randazzo, have already taken plea deals. Randazzo was sentenced to four years in state prison, while Del Valle has not yet been sentenced. Del Valle will be testifying truthfully for the state and will be sentenced after other proceedings are done.

Arnold was a first-round draft pick of the Lions in 2024. He has appeared in 24 games in two seasons for Detroit, making 22 starts and notching 18 passes defensed and one interception.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.