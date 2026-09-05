3 Bold Predictions For Detroit Lions 2026 Season

The 2026 NFL season is set to kick off next week. For Dan Campbell's squad, the core group of players has now been handed the reigns to lead the Detroit Lions moving forward.

All throughout the summer, players like Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown showcased why the front office made significant investments to keep them in Motown for the foreseeable future.

Here are three bold predictions for the Lions 2026 NFL season.

Jared Goff will pass for 5,000 yards

With Gibbs going to factor in the passing game, the 31-year-old could have a career year in 2026.

One of the top performers at training camp was Williams, who regulary came down with contested catches and made life difficult for Detroit's secondary.

If the running game returns to form, Goff will have the opportunity to also pick apart opposing defenses with play-action passes.

If he accomplishes the feat, he would become the 10th quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards.

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Brad Holmes Grilled About Terrion Weak Cornerback Room

"When Jared first got here, we knew that he still had upside to him and knowing his wiring and knowing how much it means to him and how important it is, I think that combination is just, it's been amazing that the growth is still going," said general manager Brad Holmes. "I feel like he gets better every year still at this point in his career. But just his comfort, we have some familiar weapons around him.

"That was one of the big things about adding (offensive coordinator) Drew Petzing is just making sure that they were going to vibe, and it's been a seamless transition," Holmes added. "And I'm really, really excited about not only what Petzing is going to bring, but Jared with Petzing. I think it's going to be big for us.”

Kelvin Sheppard gets fired before the end of the 2026 season

The pressure is now ramped up for Detroit's second-year defensive coordinator. The front office has improved the defensive line and the linebackers unit had a productive training camp.

Sheppard did not have a good first season leading Detroit's defense. The run defense was surprisingly inconsistent and the defensive line failed to step up late in the season, when the team was making their push to earn a spot in the postseason.

Unfortunately, Detroit's secondary lost Terrion Arnold and two of their top safeties are starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Inexperience could prove costly for the former NFL linebacker, as the league continues to favor the offense with newly instated rules.

The stakes are too high and nobody can afford to learn on the job. If the defense does not execute and prevents the Lions from playing complementary football, Campbell may be forced to make a change.

Jameson Williams breaks record for receiving touchdowns in a single season

The current record was set by Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss, who recorded 23 receiving touchdowns with the New England Patriots back in 2007.

Now mature and comfortable working with Goff, Williams should be targeted much more, should have many more plays installed that include him as the primary target.

If the offense lives up to expectations, with the offensive line rebounding and the running game allowing Detroit to dominate time of possession, Williams will have many red-zone opportunities working with Petzing.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.