Detroit Lions 2026 Updated Defensive Depth Chart After Roster Cuts

The regular season has arrived, and the Detroit Lions are making their preparations to take on the New Orleans Saints.

In the opener, Dan Campbell's team will be looking to make a strong statement after last year's disappointing finish. He'll be hoping that the new-look defense has success under second-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

For Sheppard, the offseason was spent studying the game's best defenses in an effort to fully understand where his group needed to improve. Though we've only seen the group in the preseason, initial returns have been positive particularly with the pass-rush.

Here's a look at the Lions' defensive depth chart ahead of the start of the 2026 regular season. As of publication, the Lions still have two spots available on their 53-man active roster.

Interior defensive line

Starters: Alim McNeill, Tyleik Williams.

Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Skyler Gill-Howard.

Reserves: Tyler Lacy, Mekhi Wingo.

Practice squad: Chris Smith, Ben Stille, Tyre West.

The Lions will be relying on Williams after he played a modest role as a rookie last year. He is first in line to assume the nose tackle duties, and could also play some three-technique. Meanwhile, McNeill has returned to full health and appears primed for a bounceback season.

One of the biggest stories throughout the preseason was the performance of Gill-Howard, who was a force in pass-rush situations. He has also impressed the coaching staff with his work against the run, and is a viable option to play a big role in 2026.

Defensive end

Starters: Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE), D.J. Wonnum (Rush end).

Backups: Derrick Moore (EDGE), Ahmed Hassanein (Big end).

Reserve: Eric O'Neill (Rush end).

Practice squad: Anthony Lucas.

Injured: Payton Turner (Injured reserve).

The preseason was a big showing for the defensive end depth, as Hutchinson did not appear in any of the games. Wonnum and Moore got modest work with one appearance, and both recorded a sack in that game against the Commanders.

Meanwhile, O'Neill, Hassanein and Lucas all had bright moments throughout camp and the exhibition slate. The Lions should feel good about the depth they have here, headlined by one of the game's biggest defensive stars in Hutchinson.

Linebacker

Starters: Jack Campbell (MIKE), Derrick Barnes (SAM), Devin White (WILL).

Backups: Malcolm Rodriguez, Trevor Nowaske, Jimmy Rolder.

Practice squad: Joe Bachie, Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Injured: Damone Clark (Injured reserve).

Experience is a theme at this position for Detroit. Rolder is a rookie, but every other option at this position has significant experience. Campbell is the headlined as an All-Pro a year ago, but Barnes has been a staple of the defense in his six-year career and White is a former Pro Bowler.

Rodriguez and Nowaske both have plenty to offer, with Rodriguez likely still competing for the third spot with the newcomer White. Rolder has been sidelined since early in training camp and may miss some time early in the year, so Bachie and Ogbongbemiga are both candidates to be called up to the active roster either as an elevation or to fill one of the two open spots.

Cornerback

Starters: D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Christian Izien (Nickel).

Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Roger McCreary.

Reserves: Keith Abney II, Khalil Dorsey.

Practice squad: Nick Whiteside.

Reed and Ya-Sin give the Lions two stable veteran options headlining this position group, but there are questions deeper down the roster. Dan Campbell said he expected Izien to take first-team nickel reps early in camp, but his start was delayed due to an illness.

As a result, there's some uncertainty about who the nickel cornerback will be in those packages, as well as who the first option off the bench would be in the event of an injury. If Rakestraw can stay healthy, he's poised to contribute in some capacity.

Abney, meanwhile, had a solid camp and should be in the mix to play meaningful snaps.

Safety

Starters: Avonte Maddox, Chuck Clark.

Backups: Christian Izien, Thomas Harper.

Practice squad: Aamaris Brown.

Injured: Brian Branch (PUP), Kerby Joseph (PUP).

While the Lions wait for Branch and Joseph to return from their respective injuries, there is a core group of veterans ready to hold it down in the secondary. Maddox and Clark both are seasoned vets and should perform at a reliable level.

Meanwhile, Izien and Harper also have valuable experience, and Harper could take another big step in his development after learning safety on the fly last season amidst the injuries. Campbell has hinted that Branch and Joseph are on similar paths to return, and the Lions will be eagerly awaiting their returns.