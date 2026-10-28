With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 10, Lions general manager Brad Holmes should be looking into every opportunity to upgrade Detroit's roster.

With defensive upgrades potentially available, the Lions should make a concerted effort to add reinforcements to defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit.

With that said, here are three teams Holmes should call as soon as possible regarding potential trades.

Philadelphia Eagles

The spiraling Eagles, which now sit at 2-5, have already started to trade off veteran talent (i.e. Cam Jurgens). And it's a trend that is expected to continue leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Philadelphia's roster certainly isn't hurting for talent, either. It possesses several players that could be of interest to the Lions, including EDGE Nolan Smith, cornerback Riq Woolen and linebacker Zack Baun.

Smith and Woolen are more likely to be dealt, and are at bigger positions of need for Detroit. However, I couldn't resist also listing Baun – a high-impact, do-it all linebacker – as a trade target for Dan Campbell's team.

With that said, Holmes should get on the phone immediately with Eagles GM Howie Roseman to find out what it would take to land the aforementioned players.

Tennessee Titans

Just like Philadelphia, the Titans possess multiple worthwhile trade targets on the defensive side of the ball, including EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo and safety Amani Hooker.

There's no guarantee that Tennessee would be willing to part with either of them, especially in the case of Oladejo since he's just in his second year.

But, they both would definitely upgrade defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard's unit, and thus, they'd both be worth a phone call from Holmes.

L.A. Chargers

Jim Harbaugh's squad has been freefalling for a while now, and has still yet to record a single victory (0-6). They sit dead last in the AFC West division, and are on pace to finish with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Consequently, it wouldn't be surprising to see the organization begin to trade off a variety of pieces, including a couple of players who could aid the Lions at positions of need.

Right off the bat, I'm thinking about two players: cornerback Donte Jackson and EDGE Khalil Mack.

Although Jackson hasn't had the most productive season, he'd still certainly be a valuable asset to Detroit's cornerbacks group.

Meanwhile, Mack would be the definition of a solid running mate for fellow Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson at EDGE. Undoubtedly, they'd form a dynamic pass-rushing duo, adding a much-needed element to Sheppard's defense.

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